First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix shares devastating family news ahead of Christmas

First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix has shared some devastating family news ahead of Christmas.

Fred – who is appearing in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on Christmas Day – revealed the news on his social media account.

And, after sharing the post, he was inundated with support from fans.

Fist Dates star Fred Sirieix has shared some sad family news ahead of Christmas (Credit: Splash News)

What did First Dates star Fred post on Instagram?

Fred posted a throwback picture of himself with his parents.

It showed him as a baby with his mum and dad both leaning in to kiss him.

And, in the caption, he shared his sad family news.

Read more: Fred Sirieix left ‘bleeding and vomiting’ after Strictly rehearsals

Fred said: “The plan was to pick up Mum and Dad from the airport today and celebrate #Christmas en famille.”

However, due to the current COVID restrictions, he then shared his sad news.

Fred continued: “Very sadly it won’t happen this year again. Stay safe everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

How did Fred’s fans react?

Fans were quick to send their love to the lovely Fred.

“Oh Fred, I’m so sorry to hear that. I really hope you are reunited soon. Much love,” said one.

Another added: “Sorry Fred for you and your lovely parents.”

Read more: When is the Strictly special starring Fred Sirieix on TV?

“Aww Fred so very sorry to hear you can’t see your family again at Christmas,” said a third.

“Not again 😭 do one Covid. I’m sick of it ruining Christmas,” another declared.

“I feel your pain, my sister and family were coming over from France for Christmas this week. We’re having Christmas dinner at Easter instead now,” said another.

Fred rallies round as First Dates pal Merlin shares bad news

Last week kind-hearted Fred was on hand to offer support to his First Dates co-star Merlin Griffiths as he too shared bad news ahead of Christmas.

Merlin, who is batting bowel cancer, runs a pub.

And he shared a post that revealed he’s had so many bookings cancelled that he is considering closing it altogether.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.