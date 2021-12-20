fred first dates
News

First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix shares devastating family news ahead of Christmas

Fans rallied round and sent their love

By Nancy Brown

First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix has shared some devastating family news ahead of Christmas.

Fred – who is appearing in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on Christmas Day – revealed the news on his social media account.

And, after sharing the post, he was inundated with support from fans.

fred first dates
Fist Dates star Fred Sirieix has shared some sad family news ahead of Christmas (Credit: Splash News)

What did First Dates star Fred post on Instagram?

Fred posted a throwback picture of himself with his parents.

It showed him as a baby with his mum and dad both leaning in to kiss him.

And, in the caption, he shared his sad family news.

Read more: Fred Sirieix left ‘bleeding and vomiting’ after Strictly rehearsals

Fred said:  “The plan was to pick up Mum and Dad from the airport today and celebrate #Christmas en famille.”

However, due to the current COVID restrictions, he then shared his sad news.

Fred continued: “Very sadly it won’t happen this year again. Stay safe everyone.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

How did Fred’s fans react?

Fans were quick to send their love to the lovely Fred.

“Oh Fred, I’m so sorry to hear that. I really hope you are reunited soon. Much love,” said one.

Another added: “Sorry Fred for you and your lovely parents.”

Read more: When is the Strictly special starring Fred Sirieix on TV?

“Aww Fred so very sorry to hear you can’t see your family again at Christmas,” said a third.

“Not again 😭 do one Covid. I’m sick of it ruining Christmas,” another declared.

“I feel your pain, my sister and family were coming over from France for Christmas this week. We’re having Christmas dinner at Easter instead now,” said another.

Fred rallies round as First Dates pal Merlin shares bad news

Last week kind-hearted Fred was on hand to offer support to his First Dates co-star Merlin Griffiths as he too shared bad news ahead of Christmas.

Merlin, who is batting bowel cancer, runs a pub.

And he shared a post that revealed he’s had so many bookings cancelled that he is considering closing it altogether.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Julia Bradbury sad update breast cancer
Julia Bradbury shares sad update with fans amidst cancer battle
rose strictly
Strictly: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals ‘gift’ she gave Giovanni Pernice that left him in tears
christmas lockdown
Christmas lockdown restrictions COULD be on their way – latest developments
strictly final
Strictly final: Janette Manrara pays tribute to husband Aljaz as she details ‘tough’ decision to say ‘goodbye’ to Strictly
Giovanni Pernice took Strictly trophy to bed after win
Giovanni Pernice reveals bedroom antics as he celebrated his and Rose’s Strictly win
where is lorraine
Where is Lorraine Kelly? ITV viewers deliver their verdict as Andi Peters steps in