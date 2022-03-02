First Dates’ Cici Coleman rushed to hospital as she’s struck down with illness abroad

First Dates waitress Cici Coleman was rushed to hospital after falling ill on holiday.

The Channel 4 star was soaking up the sun in Bali, before being struck down with an illness and taken to hospital.

Cici shared the news from her hospital bed this week as she updated her followers on the ordeal.

First Dates waitress Cici Coleman was taken to hospital in Bali (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates star Cici Coleman rushed to hospital

Cici explained that she had contacted ‘Bali belly’ whilst travelling in the Southeast Asian country.

The term is commonly used to describe traveller’s diarrhoea and caused by consuming bacteria found in contaminated food and water.

Meanwhile, symptoms can often include stomach cramps, vomiting, aches, and pains.

It’s all fun and games until it gets you

Taking to social media this week, Cici revealed that she had unfortunately contacted the bug during her travels.

She told her followers on Instagram: “It’s all fun and games until it gets you. Currently laying in the medical centre somewhere in Bali. I’ve got Bali belly, which is a well-known thing here.

“There’s so much bacteria in all the food here, it’s kind of swept me off my feet a little bit.

“I’m just hydrating on a drip and then hopefully I’ll be back to my normal self.”

In the video, Cici showed her arm as it was attached to an IV drip.

The waitress later thanked her followers shortly after the hospital visit.

How is Cici doing now?

In a separate post, Cici said: “Thanks for the messages. Feeling much better after the drip. Chillaxing and taking it easy.”

The First Dates star, who also works as a personal trainer, has thrown herself into travelling in recent weeks.

As well as yoga and mediating, she has also taken part in cookery classes and mountain hiking.

Cici is best known for her role on First Dates (Credit: Channel 4)

In a recent post, Cici shared: “Learning to let go…

“There are so many things here that are throwing me out of sync, taking me FULLY out of my comfort zone, and I am trying my very hardest just to surrender and let go of expectations.

“I am so exited for this journey. This place feels like it’s serving up my soul with magic every day.”

