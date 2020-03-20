Coronavirus: Fiona Phillips reveals she has the deadly bug

TV presenter Fiona Phillips has revealed that she is suffering from coronavirus.

The 59-year-old told her followers on social media, where she broke the news, not to panic.

The former GMTV host wrote: "I am in bed with #coronvirusuk It’s not a very pleasant bedfellow, but nothing more than sore throat, dry cough, headache and tiredness.

Fiona Phillips is in bed with coronavirus symptoms (Credit: SplashNews)

"As long as it stays that way.... DON’T panic!"

I am in bed with #coronvirusuk It’s not a very pleasant bedfellow, but nothing more than sore throat, dry cough, headache & tiredness. As long as it stays that way....DON’T panic! — fiona phillips (@realmissfiona) March 20, 2020

One concerned fan asked how long Fiona had been suffering, to which she replied: "I'm not suffering, it's fine, thanks for asking."

Other supporters of the mum of two were quick to offer their messages of sympathy.

"Oh poor Fiona, I hope you have someone to get you cups of tea and chicken soup," wrote one.

Tell that to our NHS workers. Mild illness in most people, like you, something considerably more to others.

Another posted: "Oh Fiona, you are so lovely, keep safe and get better soon Love you from GMTV days."

Some were concerned that she wasn't conveying the best message to help others, however.

A worried reader warned: "Irresponsible post!! Tell that to the old people in the UK, worldwide and especially Italy, tell it to the type 1 diabetic, to the leukaemia sufferer, to the 90 year old.

"Tell that to our NHS workers. Mild illness in most people, like you, something considerably more to others."

Linda Lusardi hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms

Meanwhile, earlier today it was confirmed that former Dancing On Ice and Emmerdale star Linda Lusardi and actor husband Sam Kane had been admitted to hospital, displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

News of her potentially suffering from COVID-19 emerged yesterday after one of her Twitter followers requested she wish their grandfather a happy birthday.

Linda Lusardi has been hospitalised amid fears she has coronavirus (Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Linda politely declined, explaining that she was struggling with coronavirus.

"Sorry Kerry. I am extremely ill with Corona at the moment," she wrote.

She updated her fans on social media this morning, explaining: "I want to thank you all for your good wishes.

"Sam and I have had Covid-19 symptoms and are in isolation so that we do not spread it to anyone else.

"We are taking it one day at a time, that's all we can do but let me tell you we've never felt this ill, EVER.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone. So stay safe everyone and follow the advice of experts - please take care of yourselves, loved ones and each other xx."

