Find Madeleine Campaign acts amidst ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl’s claims

Julia is seeking a DNA test to prove her identity

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

The Find Madeleine Campaign has seemingly acted over “I am Madeleine McCann” girl Julia Wandelt’s claims.

Julia first shared a claim that she could be missing Madeleine on February 13 on social media.

Since then she has gone viral, producing “evidence” that she claims “proves” that she could be Madeleine.

She is seeking a DNA test from the missing teen’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.

So far, the pair have maintained their silence on Julia’s claims.

However, overnight last night (February 21), there was some action on the official Find Madeleine Campaign’s socials.

Kate and Gerry McCann appear to have acted over Julia’s claims she could be Madeleine (Credit: YouTube)

Kate and Gerry McCann ‘act’ over Julia claims

Unsubstantiated claims by Julia and her team allege that Kate and Gerry McCann have agreed to a DNA test with Julia to determine if she is missing Madeleine.

The news was shared via Julia’s social media accounts after Kate and Gerry’s supporters inundated the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page with messages.

Supporters commented on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign’s last Facebook post, dated January 3.

They flooded the comments section with links to Julia’s posts, urging them not to “ignore” her claims.

However, now it seems the McCanns and their team have acted.

Overnight last night, the ability to comment on the most recent posts on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign’s Facebook page was removed.

If supporters did want to comment on one of the posts they would now have to scroll all the way back to April 2022.

The comments on the most recent post urging the McCanns to act also appear to have been removed.

What has Julia claimed?

Julia has alleged on Instagram and TikTok that she could be Madeleine McCann.

As a result, she is seeking a DNA test to confirm her identity.

She has also said that her own family are no longer speaking to her, furious that she has “given hope” to Kate and Gerry and their family.

ED! has contacted the McCanns’ reps for comment on this story.

Kate and Gerry’s reps previously told ED! the couple will not be making any comment or statement.

Read more: Investigator who worked on Madeleine McCann disappearance addresses Julia’s claims

