Fibromyalgia sufferer claims £9.95 cream eased her chronic pain in days

A fibromyalgia sufferer has claimed a cream costing £9.95 has proved more effective than other treatments for her painful condition.

Mum Lucy Woodfine is told MailOnline that Actimas Celafen has helped her when other medications have not.

The 31-year-old from Kent believes the remedy helped reduce her symptom in just four days.

Her fibromyalgia was diagnosed last June. But she first experienced problems following the birth of her now five-year-old daughter.

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body (Credit: unsplash.com)

Fibromyalgia is a longterm condition that causes pain all over the body, as well as fatigue, headaches and sleeping problems.

Lucy told the tabloid she has experienced "significant psychological stress and trauma" as well as her symptoms.

I am currently on morphine up to four times a day, but to try and reduce my reliance on it.

She said: "My first symptoms started soon after having our daughter. The chronic back pain was the worst symptom, along with heavy fatigue, brain fog, forgetfulness, insomnia and all-over muscle pains. But as it was so soon after giving birth everyone assumed it was due to that."

Initially prescribed painkillers, her symptoms were reportedly first dismissed by medics and family members.

People with fibromyalgia may also suffer from muscle stiffness (Credit: unsplash.com)

'Barely being able to move'

Lucy was finally diagnosed following years of extensive tests. It has left her struggling to breathe at points.

"I can go from a day where I can walk around a park, do a shift at work, to barely being able to move from my home," she explained.

Her symptoms have worsened over time. And this has meant even walking can leave her in agonising pain.

She has also had to rely on lower-paid work after receiving warnings from previous employers for taking time off.

And shop assistant Lucy also noted other treatments left her with unpleasant side effects such as insomnia and diarrhoea.

Lucy said: "I am currently on morphine up to four times a day, but to try and reduce my reliance on it. I have also tried many creams - but have found these not to be helpful with my pain."

Lowering her morphine intake

However, she discovered Actimas Celafen last summer after reading a blog.

And since using it she has managed to lower the amount of morphine she has to take.

Plus, she believes she doesn't have to worry about maintaining supplies of morphine during lockdown.

That's because Lucy reckons she can order Actimas Celafen online more simply than handling a prescription.

Feeling she lost years to pointless tests that failed to identity her fibromyalgia, she's glad to have one less worry during the coronavirus pandemic.

