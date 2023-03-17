Woman questioned under caution over Ferne McCann leaked voice notes as police issue statement

Voice notes from Fearne McCann were leaked, causing much controversy, with the former TOWIE star receiving backlash for them.

A woman was questioned under caution over leaking the voice notes, police have confirmed today (Friday, March 17).

Ferne was slammed for the voice notes (Credit: ITV)

What is the Ferne McCann voice notes controversry?

Former TOWIE sar Ferne has come under fire last year after a series of her voice notes were leaked.

In the voice notes, Ferne allegedly hit out at her pals, Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd.

Ferne reportedly called Sam a “fat [bleep]” in the voice note.

She also allegedly brands the 32-year-old an “insincere [bleep]” in the voice notes too.

She also took aim at Sophie Hall – a woman who was the victim of an acid attack by Ferne’s ex, Arthur Collins.

Ferne allegedly calls Sophie “ugly” in the leaked messages.

The 32-year-old did apologise for the messages, however, it saw the end of her friendship with Sam and Billie.

Sophie also rejected Ferne’s apology.

Ferne went to the police about the leaks (Credit: ITV)

Woman cautioned over Ferne McCann voice notes leak

Today it was revealed that a woman was interviewed under caution about the voice note leaks.

Following the scandal, Ferne went to the police to get to the bottom of the leaks.

Now, the Met Police has confirmed a woman was interviewed under caution. However, enquiries are ongoing.

“In November 2022, police received a report of malicious communication and harassment,” a spokesperson for the Met said, The Sun reports.

“The report was initially dealt with by Essex Police but later transferred to the Met after it was established the offences were alleged to have occurred in Redbridge,” they continued.

“In January 2023, a woman aged in her 30s, was interviewed under caution. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

Ferne cried on This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Ferne breaks down on This Morning

The news comes just days after Ferne broke down in tears discussing the scandal on This Morning.

Ferne was on the show on Wednesday (March 15). During her appearance, she issued a public apology for the voice notes.

“It wasn’t my finest hour and it definitely was a very difficult time in my life when those voice notes were leaked,” she tearfully said.

“I need to take this opportunity to publicly apologise again to those affected,” she then said.

Ferne then continued, saying: “Obviously the words I used where unpleasant, but I have reached out privately to those people.

“It’s very difficult. I’d love to sit here with you guys and with my followers and share exactly what went on, but it’s now part of a criminal investigation.”

