Ferne McCann has finally found love after heartbreak over criminal ex

Ferne McCann has a new boyfriend, she has revealed.

The 29-year-old reality TV star started dating City trader Albie Gibb, 25, earlier this year after meeting him on holiday in Dubai last Christmas, according to The Sun On Sunday.

Speaking previously to the publication about her love life, Ferne said: "There is someone new. It's still very much in the background.

"I'm enjoying dating but I won't be spending Christmas with him. I'll be with my friends and family."

The former The Only Way Is Essex star previously revealed she was keen to keep her new love interest a mystery, because she didn't want to put "too much pressure" on the new romance.

Ferne is taking it slowly with her new man (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Katie Price gets naked in the bath for New Year message to fans

She told The Sun Online: "I always feel when I meet someone and speak about it publicly, I'll do an interview a few months down the line saying, 'Yeah it didn't work out.'

I want to grow up and have a family, and I want to get married as well.

"So I don't want to put too much pressure on it, but there is definitely someone who has caught my eye."

But it hasn't stopped the 2015 I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! runner-up from thinking about the future.

She is keen to have siblings for her two-year-old daughter Sunday, who she raises alone since her ex-boyfriend and Sunday's father, Arthur Collins, was jailed in 2017 for a nightclub acid attack.

She previously said: "I want to grow up and have a family, and I want to get married as well."

Fern is currently back in Dubai, enjoying a luxurious break; he's been sharing pics of her and her little daughter on Instagram.

Read more: Paul Hollywood confirms romance with pub landlady

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!