Fern Britton shares update on Phillip Schofield friendship after ‘fallout’

Fern Britton has shared an update on her friendship with Phillip Schofield after the pair reportedly fell out.

Phillip, 61, and Fern, 65, hosted This Morning together from 2002 to 2009. However, reports claimed that tension between the hosts grew from an alleged argument about the content of a This Morning episode.

Speaking recently about her This Morning days, Fern revealed that she and her former co-host still don’t really speak to one another.

Fern Britton on Phillip Schofield friendship

She told Good Housekeeping: “We were involved in the show and mates at the time, but we don’t really [speak anymore].

“My time at This Morning was marvellous and I adored the 10 years I was there. I feel you should never look back. I don’t think I’d be able to turn the clock back; it wouldn’t work that way.”

Back in May, Phillip stepped down from ITV and admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague.

In a statement via Daily Mail at the time, Phillip said: “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Fern and Phillip’s ‘fallout’

After Fern’s This Morning departure, Phillip revealed in his 2020 autobiography, Life’s What You Make It, that the pair’s tension began after an argument about the content of an episode on This Morning.

Fern then claimed on the Ray D’Arcy Show in 2020 that she left the show after being “treated pretty poorly”.

She added: “Something happened and I thought, ‘That’s it really’, and I walked away and resigned. And after a while I just thought, ‘Sod it’.”

