Fern Britton fans offer support as she ‘waves goodbye’ to loved one amid huge life change

'It's so quiet'

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Fern Britton has opened up about a huge life change on Twitter as her youngest child, Winnie, leaves the nest.

Fern has four children Jack, Harry, Grace and Winnie and has lived with them for 36 years. However, the TV star was left saying ‘it’s so quiet’ after her youngest child moved out last week.

Fern Britton opens up on her first week of solo living since her daughter left the nest (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton shares family news on Twitter

After 36 years of shared living, Fern has finally waved goodbye to the last child to leave the nest, her youngest Winnie. Opening up on her first week of ‘solo living’, the former This Morning presenter revealed that the huge new change is ‘not to be feared’.

She tweeted: “After 36 years of shared living I finally waved au revoir to my youngest as she flew the nest. First week of solo living completed. Yes there were moments of ‘it’s so quiet’ to ‘it’s so quiet’. Overall not to be feared.”

Many fans took to the comments to rally around Fern, as they claimed that the experience ‘certainly pulls on your hearts strings’.

Fans rally around Fern Britton as her youngest daughter Winnie moves out (Credit: Cover Images)

One fan commented: “It’s a tough one and all part of them growing up and becoming independent, but it certainly pulls on your heart strings! I’m sure in time you will adjust and every visit will be cherished. Take care, enjoy your ‘me time’.”

Someone else wrote: “It’s a strange feeling, but mostly feeling like you’ve done a great job! I hope you’re okay.” A third added: “It’s great and when they visit it makes the time even more special. Enjoy!”

A fourth also said: “Hope you are ok.” Another tweeted: “Kind wishes Fern.”

After 36 years of shared living I finally waved au revoir to my youngest as she flew the nest.

Fern has four children, twins Jack and Harry, Grace and Winnie. She shares her three eldest kids with her first husband, Clive Jones.  However, her youngest daughter Winnie’s dad is TV chef Phil Vickery, who Fern was married to for 20 years until January 2020.

