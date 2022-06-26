Fern Britton looks serious on This Morning
Fern Britton fans rally around her as she admits feeling ‘exhausted’ in Twitter message

Poor Fern!

By Rebecca Carter

Fern Britton has told her Twitter fans she’s been left feeling “grim” and “exhausted” as she’s tested positive for Covid-19.

The star, 64, shared a message to Twitter on Sunday morning explaining to fans that she had gone back to bed after feeling ill.

Fern said she was feeling “pretty grim” with “blocked ears, sore throat and achy muscles”.

However, at the time, she said she didn’t have Covid.

Fern Britton speaking during Good Morning Britain interview
Fern has revealed she’s tested positive for Covid (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: “Day nurse is a wonderful medicine isn’t it.

“Feeling pretty grim (not covid) with blocked ears, sore throat and achy muscles.

“2 tablets have got me up enough to make a cuppa … exhausted now so back to bed. Both cats nursing me.”

Shortly after, Fern shared a photo of a positive Covid test.

She tweeted: “So last night’s test was negative… but now,” followed by an anxious face emoji.

Fans have rallied around Fern as one commented: “Oh Fern. Poor you. I really hope that you test negative again soon. Sending love.”

Another said: “Oh no! Poor you. Have you got friends to bring you supplies? Hope you feel better soon.”

A third added: “Hope you don’t feel too ill and get better soon.”

Fern Britton looks serious on This Morning
Fern thanked her fans for their “lovely” messages (Credit: ITV)

After being inundated with messages from her followers, Fern thanked them and said she’s “lapping up the sympathy”.

She tweeted: “You are all so lovely! Lapping up the sympathy and sending love to everyone who is suffering.”

She added: “Back to bed.”

Fern recently opened up about her personal life in an interview following her marriage split from Phil Vickery.

Speaking to PA, Fern explained why she has no desire to get back on the dating scene.

She said: “I’ve got lovely friends and I have a lovely social life, which is quite enough for me.

“I like to be in bed at nine o’clock – it’s great.”

