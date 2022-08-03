Fern Britton smiling on Lorraine
Fern Britton shares ‘big news’ and tells fans it’s bringing her ‘deep joy’

Treat yourself, Fern!

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Author Fern Britton has revealed that she’s thrilled after sharing “big news” with her followers on Twitter.

It’s the little things that make us happy and, this morning (August 3), Fern shared her excitement as she revealed that she’s bought herself a “sensible” new fridge.

We can’t wait to see the grand reveal when it arrives!

Fern Britton smiling on Lorraine
Fern Britton has shared joyful news on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton shares ‘big news’

Author Fern admitted she is filled with “deep joy” at the prospect of her new fridge arriving.

The former This Morning presenter revealed that she’s replacing her old fridge with a “sensible tall larder fridge” and she can’t wait.

Fern tweeted: “It’s a quiet life at times. Big news today though. The new fridge is arriving!

“Replacing 16-year-old stalwart which finally turned it’s toes up two days ago.

“Nothing swanky or American or in rainbow colours, just a sensible tall larder fridge.

“Deep joy as @ProfessorUnwin would agree.”

Many fans fled to the comments to congratulate Fern on her new purchase.

One fan wrote: “May you have a long happy life with this fridge. Where would we be without one?”

Read more: Fern Britton admits ex-husband’s jealousy drove ‘immense rift’ between them

Another added: “It will probably be cheaper to run too! It’s a win-win.”

Someone else said: “It’s the little things Fern that make you happy x.”

Fern Britton wearing glasses
Fern Britton split with her husband Phil Vickery (Credit: Splash News)

Fern Britton moved to Cornwall

The ‘big news’ came after Fern moved to Cornwall following her split from ex-husband Phil Vickery.

The pair separated in January 2020 after being together for 20 years.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

While her ex-husband Phil remained in their home in Buckinghamshire, Fern moved to start a new life on the coast.

The magic I’ve found here is incredible.

Since her move, Fern had made lots of new friends and has even fronted her own Channel 5 show called My Cornwall.

Fern told Good Housekeeping: “The magic I’ve found here is incredible.

“I’ve made some wonderful girlfriends and that’s been a lovely surprise.”

