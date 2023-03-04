Fern Britton took to Twitter to apologise for her “grumpy” behaviour yesterday (Friday, March 3).

Fans of the former This Morning star were quick to forgive as they rallied round and showed their support.

Fern took to Twitter to apologise today (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton apologises for behaviour on Twitter

Today saw Fern take to Twitter to apologise to her followers.

The 65-year-old felt as though she’d been “grumpy”.

The former This Morning star explained that she wanted to apologise to those who had been affected by her bad mood.

“So grumpy today,” she tweeted for her 135.7k followers to see.

“I apologise to those I have grumpy been [sad emoji face],” she then said.

Fern’s fans were quick to show their support.

Fern’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Followers of Fern Britton on Twitter show support

Fern’s fans were keen to assure her that she has nothing to apologise for.

“We all have off days,” one of her followers said.

“Sending you good thoughts. It’s horrible when you feel grumpy,” another wrote.

“Grumpy days allowed ! You are human ! We’re forecast snow for next week ! That’ll make me grumpy ! Have a good weekend,” a third tweeted.

“It happens to us all lovely, keep your chin up,” another of Fern‘s followers said.

“Don’t be grumpy!!! That’s the the @Fern_Britton we know !!!!! Chin up,” a fifth wrote.

When life feels a bit dark there is always nature…. pic.twitter.com/kh8AP1NKmb — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) February 11, 2023

Fern concerns fans with cryptic message

The star’s apology comes not long after she concerned fans with a cryptic message on Twitter.

Last month, Fern took to Twitter to share a video of the sea lapping against a beach.

“When life feels a bit dark there is always nature….,” she captioned the tweet.

Fern’s followers were quick to check in on the star.

“You ok Fern?” one asked.

“Chin up, you’re a lovely lady with a heart of gold,” another said.

“I hope you’re ok x,” a third wrote.

Read more: Fern Britton makes unrealistic admission about children as her fans offer her support

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.