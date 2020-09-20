Fern Britton split from Phil Vickery just eight months ago and has posted another cryptic tweet, just days after she hinted at feeling “betrayed”.

The former This Morning presenter drew attention after declaring it was “easier to forgive your enemies than your friends”.

The 63 year old wrote: “Thought for the day: it’s easier to forgive your enemies than it is to forgive your friends.”

Fern and Phil split at the start of this year after 20 years together.

Fern Britton has sent out a series of cryptic tweets this week. (Credit: Splash News)

Fern Britton hints at ‘betrayal’ after Phil split

The tweet has prompted many to wonder who she is aiming the message at.

Her followers have already shared their support and their own experiences.

Read more: BBC is launching new daytime TV show to rival This Morning and Alex Scott could host it

One user wrote: “So true. You have higher expectations of your friends, they may not live up to them.”

Thought for the day: it’s easier to forgive your enemies than it is to forgive your friends. — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) September 19, 2020

The person added: “And as you (obviously) have closer, meaningful relationships with your friends, when you feel they have let you down in some way, it hurts, it cuts deeply.”

To this, Fern replied saying: “Exactly x.”

Fern has hinted at a ‘betrayal’ in a series of tweets (Credit: Splash News)

Fern shared cryptic tweets earlier this week

Earlier in the week, Fern hinted that she feels “betrayed” in another tweet.

She retweeted a quote from Georgina Belcher and said: “Thank you for posting this @georginabelcher. Whoever wrote this KNOWS!”

Thought for the day: it’s easier to forgive your enemies than it is to forgive your friends.

The post read: “In life, you will fall out with people that you never thought you would.

“Get betrayed by people you trusted with all of your heart. Get used by people you would do anything for. But life also has a beautiful side to it.

Read more: Countryfile’s Julia Bradbury gushes over TV husband Matt Baker and hints at TV return

“You will get loved by someone you never thought you would have. Form new friendships with people that will establish more meaningful and stronger relationships. And overcome things you never thought you would get over.

“We all have chapters that end with people at some point in life. But take pride in knowing that the very best part of your book is still being written.”

Fern and Phil split eight months ago

Things seemed pretty amicable when Fern and Phil split.

The TV presenter admitted: “We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.”

Fern also spoke out about learning to be single during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

She said on Lorraine: “We separated at the beginning of the year and fortunately it’s all smooth. We just came to the end of the road, you know, which is sad.

“So, I’ve been adjusting to life as just me to think about, and my two daughters happen to be here because they got stuck in lockdown, happily for me.

“It’s a time for me to really adjust my existence, which on the one hand is really quite exciting, but you’ve also got to process it for a while.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.