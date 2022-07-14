Fern Britton makes heartbreaking confession about the end of her marriage to Phil Vickery

Fern Britton has revealed a heartbreaking reflection on the end of her marriage to TV chef Phil Vickery.

Author Fern, 64, and her second husband Phil, 61, were married for 20 years before splitting in 2020.

And in a new interview with Prima magazine, former This Morning presenter Fern admits she wished she could’ve “persevered”.

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery share a daughter together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fern Britton on Phil Vickery marriage split

The former couple first met on the set of Ready Steady Cook in 1999.

They married in 2000 following Fern’s divorce from her first husband. Then, in 2001, their daughter Winnie was born.

Fern expressed in the chat with Prima that she didn’t want to be regarded as a figurehead for separation.

However, she also indicated many couple go through similar situations as happened with her and Phil’s relationship.

Fern says she is happy with her own company (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fern’s ‘new chapter’

Fern also reflected how her “new chapter” suits her circumstances.

She said: “This new chapter has come at the right time for me. I don’t want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing.”

I don’t want to be the poster girl for separation.

Fern continued by suggesting couples can endure similar issues when kids fly the nest.

“Often, the children leave home and you look at each other and go: ‘Ah, where do we go from here?'” she went on.

“I only wish I was the sort of person who could have persevered through that, but I couldn’t.”

Phil Vickery, like Fern, is also known for his appearances on This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Is Fern Britton dating? Who is her partner?

Additionally, Fern – who is also mum to twins Jack and Harry, and daughter Grace – suggested she is valuing her own space.

Furthermore, she noted how she hasn’t dated – and isn’t considering doing so at the moment.

However, Fern did highlight how meeting the right person and maintaining their own lives might prove the “perfect” situation.

Nonetheless, she insisted her life is “pretty bloody perfect right now” and she is “happy” with her own company.

