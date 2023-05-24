Fern Britton left ‘shaken’ after ‘distressing’ and ‘out of the blue’ incident

Fern Britton took to Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, May 23) after a “distressing” and “out of the blue” incident.

The former This Morning star was left “shaken” following the incident, as fans showed their support.

Fern Britton talks ‘distressing’ incident on Instagram

Yesterday saw Fern take to Instagram to talk about a “distressing” incident that took place yesterday. She confessed that the “out of the blue” incident had left her feeling “shaken”.

In an Instagram video, Fern recounted an encounter she had with an “undercover journalist”.

“I’ve just had one of those distressing moments out of the blue,” she told her 29k followers. “There’s a pap, his name is George Bamby. He’s a menace, and he’ll be proud to hear me say that. He’s an absolute menace.”

The star spoke about the incident on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Fern left ‘shaken’ after an ‘out of the blue’ incident

Fern then continued, explaining that the pap in question allegedly used to have a vehicle with holes in the sides. He would then stick his lens through the holes to take pictures from a distance.

“I just saw them, up in my little village,” the former This Morning star said referring to the pap and his “spotter”. “I knew it was him, I haven’t seen him for years. He wrote me a letter a little while ago saying, ‘I’m so sorry for everything I did to you, I feel so ashamed, I’ve found religion, I feel awful.’ Hmm.”

She then continued, saying she finally came face to face with him. “I’m afraid I used every swear word I could think of,” she confessed.

Fern explained that the pap had claimed to have been on the lookout for Hugh Grant. “Poor Hugh Grant,” she quipped. She then appealed to publications not to use pictures of her taken by the paparazzi.

Fern’s follower sent their support (Credit: ITV)

Fans send their support to Fern Britton on Instagram

“If you see a picture of me looking like this – horrible, terrible, scared. It’s very scary this stuff, you know. If you see that, you’ll know that it’s under duress. Magazines, if you print that picture, you’re wrong,” Fern then said.

Plenty of her followers took to the comment section to send their support. “How dare he make you feel shaken and scared. It is assault. Agreed if a rag prints those pictures they are responsible for the circumstances in which they were taken,” Alice Beer commented.

“Well said Fern and you look bloody gorgeous,” Sue Cleaver wrote. “I cannot imagine how horrid this makes you feel. I hope your cup of tea has helped restore your equilibrium and I’m sending you every possible positive vibe,” another follower said.

