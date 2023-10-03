‘In pain all the time’: Fern Britton sparks concern as she’s admitted to hospital for operation

TV presenter Fern Britton has sparked concern after she revealed on Instagram that she’s been admitted to hospital for an operation.

The former This Morning star updated her followers in a selfie where she was seen wearing a hospital gown with her arm in a sling.

Fern Britton reveals she’s been in hospital for an op (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton shares hospital pic to Instagram

She captioned the post: “Morning all!! Shoulder replacement is done and a success. I can’t thank the staff at #StMichaels #NHS hospital in Hayle, Cornwall, enough. Such care and kindness. Back home, Barbara [Fern’s cat] is in her doctor’s uniform and attending to me constantly,” she continued. “Mostly telling me it’s time for her breakfast, elevenses, lunch, tea, supper…”

Fern added: “Thank you to my friends Jane, Two Cups, Double C and my lovely girls Grace and Winnie. I’m very lucky! See you soon. When I can train my left hand to put a bit of lippy on without looking like The Joker. And if you are in a similar situation I send my love,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern Britton (@fernbritton)

Fans send support

Fern’s followers were quick to share their love and concern for the star.

One fan wrote: “Oh wish you a speedy recovery lovely.” “Hope you bounce back quickly lovely Fern! Thank goodness for friends and family xx,” wrote a second fan.

“Lots of love Fern for a speedy recovery,” added a third. While another commented: “Hope you’re soon back to 100%.”

A fourth fan expressed how she had the same surgery and wished Fern had a quick recovery. “Had surgery there years ago and couldn’t have asked for better treatment. Hope it’s a quick recovery.” “Bless you, Fern, take it easy! Glad it’s gone well, you are now bionic like me and my left hip,” wrote a fifth optimistic fan.

Fern waited months for the surgery to happen

She told Woman & Home last year: “I’ve got arthritis settling in everywhere. My knee is really bad and so is my shoulder. I’m waiting on a list for a surgeon to sort it out. It’s very boring when your body starts to be in pain all the time,” she said.

Read more: Fern Britton shares update on Phillip Schofield friendship after ‘fallout’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.