Fern Britton being interviewed on This Morning
News

Fern Britton admits ex-husband’s jealousy drove ‘immense rift’ between them

She's lifted the lid on the end of their relationship

By Nancy Brown

Fern Britton has admitted the catalyst behind her split from her ex-husband.

The former This Morning presenter was married to TV executive Clive Jones from 1988 till 2000.

After their divorce, she married TV chef Phil Vickery.

As fans of the couple will know, they sadly announced their split back in January 2020.

Now Fern has lifted the lid on the end of her first marriage.

Fern Britton being interviewed on This Morning
Fern Britton has revealed the catalyst behind her split from her ex-husband (Credit: YouTube)

Fern Britton on split from first husband

Speaking on the Walking The Dog with Emily Dean podcast, Fern said an IQ test that she passed and ex-husband Clive failed marked the beginning of the end for the couple.

They were married from 1988 to 2000 and Clive is father to three of her four children – Jack, 28, Harry, 29, and Grace, 25.

Read more: Fern Britton ‘felt sorry’ for Phillip Schofield’s ‘lovely’ wife Stephanie

Fern claimed Clive was “furious” after she secretly took the test.

It allows people to join the High IQ Society if their IQ is in the top 2% of the population.

And, after the Mensa test revealed Fern’s was, she alleged it caused an “immense rift” between the pair.

Fern on ‘immense rift’

Fern claimed: “He had this degree and I don’t. I secretly went off and did the Mensa.

“I lied, I said I was going somewhere else, and it took a day to do this test,” she said, adding: “I passed — and quite well too,” she said.

Read more: Netflix fans convinced stars of 365 Days are having sex for real

Fern then alleged: “Then he was furious so he did it because he’s got a huge brain. But he’s not a problem solver and he didn’t get it. So an immense rift opened.”

Fern also said her TV career could’ve taken a different path had she taken thing more seriously.

He’s not a problem solver and he didn’t get it. So an immense rift opened.”

She said she could’ve ended up presenting serious programmes such as Newsnight.

“Some people think, oh she’s too stupid’, but I’m bright actually,” she said.

Fern Britton being interviewed on This Morning
Fern split from Clive and married chef Phil Vickery (Credit: YouTube)

TV presenter admits ‘missing’ Phil Vickery

After Fern’s divorce from Clive she married Phil Vickery.

They are parents to daughter Winnie, 20.

Fern recently told Weekend Magazine that she “misses” the “friendship” Phil offered.

She said: “We had a wonderful time. We were the best of friends. And I miss that friendship.”

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Nicola Emmerdale
Emmerdale viewers have shock theory about Nicola’s attack
Prince Andrew in a top hat and Sarah Ferguson smiling
Fergie insists Prince Andrew is a ‘good man’ as she makes shock confession about their marriage
Split image of Lorraine Kelly and Deborah James
Lorraine Kelly’s touching gesture for Deborah James following weight loss
Paul O'Grady in blue shirt talking during This Morning interview
Paul O’Grady leaves his Instagram fans concerned as he seeks advice
Strictly Come Dancing stars Karen Hauer, Janette and Aljaz looking serious
Strictly Come Dancing: Reason Aljaz Skorjanec didn’t attend Karen Hauer’s wedding revealed
Peg Dingle in Emmerdale: Who played Zak’s mum? Where is Jeanne Hepple now?