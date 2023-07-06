Fern Britton makes confession about being single after Phil Vickery split: ‘I never thought this would happen’

Fern Britton has made an honest confession about being single following her split from her TV chef and husband Phil Vickery.

The former This Morning star, 65 and hubby of 20 years Phil, 62, met on the programme Ready Steady Cook and tied the knot in 2000. But in 2020 the pair confirmed that they were going their separate ways.

And now Fern has candidly opened up about becoming “unexpectedly” single in her mid-60s.

Fern and Phil were together for 20 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fern Britton on life after split from husband

In a new interview, Fern said she has “entered a new phase of her life” because her children are now adults, and she isn’t married.

I didn’t expect to be 65 and single.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Fern explained: “It’s as if this whole other world has opened up. I never thought this would happen; I didn’t expect to be 65 and single and really relaxed.”

Fern shocked the nation in 2020 with her split news when she posted a message on Twitter at the time, telling her fans: “After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time,” she added: “Thank you for your continued kindness and support.”

Fern said she didn’t expect to be single (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘No, you’ve got to look after yourself,’ says Fern Britton

The best-selling author also said in the interview that she “flipped a switch” last year and made some changes in a bid to get healthier.

“About a year or so ago, I realised that I wasn’t looking after myself – physically or mentally,” she said. “I wasn’t doing exercise, I was eating too much and suddenly, it was like I flipped a switch and I thought, ‘No, you’ve got to look after yourself.'”

As a result, Fern says she now does “a bit of yoga” and has started doing the Couch to 5k running app.

Fern’s husband ‘kissed’ her best friend

Last year, Fern’s ex Phil allegedly kissed her former best friend Lorraine Stanton.

Pictures, obtained by The Sun, showed Phil sharing a kiss with Lorraine. The pair were allegedly seen enjoying a walk before they disappeared into a home in Mayfair.

A source said at the time: “They look like teenagers in love and that will be just so hurtful for Fern.”

After the images emerged online, Fern was the first to take to social media to share her feelings. Appearing to deny claims that Phil and Lorraine are together, she tweeted: “Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns. It is not true.”

Read more: Fern Britton shocks fans by revealing her brother is a famous actor

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.