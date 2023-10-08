Fern Britton fans stunned by her appearance as she shares health update following hospital admission

Fern Britton has left fans stunned by her appearance after sharing a selfie following her hospital admission.

The television icon has shared a health update after she was admitted to hospital for an op.

Former This Morning host Fern sparked concern when she revealed she was in hospital to have an operation. She later updated her followers in a selfie where she was seen wearing a hospital gown with her arm in a sling.

Now the much-loved star has issued a further health update. Earlier this week, Fern revealed she’d been in hospital.

Uploading a snap to Insta, she said: “Morning all!! Shoulder replacement is done and a success. I can’t thank the staff at #StMichaels #NHS hospital in Hayle, Cornwall, enough.”

“Such care and kindness. Back home, Barbara [Fern’s cat] is in her doctor’s uniform and attending to me constantly,” she continued. “Mostly telling me it’s time for her breakfast, elevenses, lunch, tea, supper…”

Fern added: “Thank you to my friends Jane, Two Cups, Double C and my lovely girls Grace and Winnie. I’m very lucky! See you soon.

“When I can train my left hand to put a bit of lippy on without looking like The Joker. And if you are in a similar situation I send my love.”

Now Fern has revealed she’s back home. Sharing a selfie of herself sitting in her garden, she wrote: “Having a cuppa in the afternoon sun. I hope you are enjoying something similar.”

Fans were stunned by her appearance. They were blown away by how serene she appeared after her hospital op. One said: “You look so relaxed.”

A second said: “You look happy, Ms Britton.” Another said: “I did, I was and will be again soon. Looking relaxed and well in this gift of warm weather.”

Last year Fern opened up about her health struggles. She told Woman & Home: “I’ve got arthritis settling in everywhere.

“My knee is really bad and so is my shoulder. I’m waiting on a list for a surgeon to sort it out. It’s very boring when your body starts to be in pain all the time.” Get well soon Fern!

