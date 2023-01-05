Fern Britton shares cryptic message about being ‘battered by life’ after tears on new show

Channel 5 star Fern Britton has had fans rallying around her after she broke down in tears and shared a cryptic message about being “battered by life”.

The 65-year-old’s message comes after she burst into tears during an emotional scene on a new Channel 5 show.

Fern starred in her series No Place Like Home on Wednesday night (January 4), when she was overcome with emotion following a visit to her childhood home in Buckinghamshire.

The former This Morning host visited her childhood home during the episode (Credit: Channel 5)

Fern Britton breaks down in tears on Channel 5 show

During Wednesday night’s episode, the former This Morning host paid a visit to the Buckinghamshire house she lived in as a youngster.

However, moments after arriving at her former home, located in Chalfont St Peter, Fern broke down in tears.

The bestselling author was visibly emotional as she walked into her childhood bedroom, shocked at how much it had changed since she lived there.

Looking around the place she had grown up from five-years-old, Fern said: “And this was my room.”

She added: “I didn’t know what was going on in the family at that stage.”

“I just knew that it was me and my mum and my sister here and that my father didn’t live here. It was odd,” she revealed.

“In those days, people didn’t tell you things.”

With tears filling up in her eyes, Fern said: “My mother was, as you could imagine, everything. She was mother and father to me which is why I can tell you lots of stories about her.”

She then started to cry as she spoke about the memories she shared with her mum.

The presenter was overcome with emotion (Credit: Channel 5)

Fern Britton’s fans show support after cryptic tweet

Following the show last night, Fern took to her Twitter this morning (January 5) to wish her followers a good morning.

However, she left fans worried as she also opened up about “being battered by life”.

Writing to her 129.6k followers Fern penned: “Good morning all. How are you negotiating today’s bumps in the road? Being battered by life is exhausting but together we’ll survive it.”

Good morning all. How are you negotiating todays bumps in the road? Being battered by life is exhausting but together we’ll survive it. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) January 5, 2023

Plenty of Fern’s fans replied to her tweet, sending their support to the legendary TV star.

“Is everything ok?” one fan mused.

Another added: “A good morning walk always helps! Hope you have a smashing day.”

Being battered by life is exhausting but together we’ll survive it.

“It’s good to know I’m not alone! Taking each day as it comes,” a third fan wrote.

Someone else tweeted: “We’ll survive Fern – hope you’re well this morning.”

Read more: Phil Vickery details his ‘guilt’ over seeing his daughter following Fern Britton split

No Place Like Home continues next Wednesday (January 11) from 9pm on Channel 5.

So what do you think of this story? Did you watch Fern’s new show on Channel 5? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.