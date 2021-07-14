Fern Britton has opened up about her split from husband Phil Vickery.

The former This Morning host admitted she’d had a “tough time” following the split in 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

The former couple have one daughter, Winnie, together.

Fern, meanwhile, has twins, Harry and Jack, and daughter Grace from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

Fern Britton has detailed her ‘tough time’ following the end of her marriage to husband Phil Vickery (Credit: Splash News)

What did Fern Britton say about husband Phil?

Fern admitted to the Mirror: “I’ve had a bad two of three years. Both of my parents died, my beloved cat died and, unfortunately, my marriage died.

“It was a bit of a tough time but we are getting through. And it is all okay. There is life afterwards.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield reveals Fern Britton failed to get in touch when he came out as gay

Fern said her close friends cheered her up and helped her unpack her things after she moved to Cornwall.

They sorted out all of the boxed left over from her marriage split, even labelling some “sex toys” to make the presenter laugh.

Fern said she “could not face unpacking it all” and admitted her pals came round to help her clear her garage out.

Phil Vickery was married to Fern for 20 years (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Fern and Phil split?

Fern met Phil while hosting Ready Steady Cook in 1999. They married the following year and welcomed Winnie in 2001.

They also appeared together on This Morning, with Fern actings as host for a decade from 1999 and Phil joining as resident chef in 2006.

Read more: Phil Vickery ‘exchanged flirty text messages ‘ with shepherdess after split from Fern Britton

However, Fern admitted the couple “grew apart” following the death of her mum and dad.

She said: “My mum died and my father died and unfortunately Phil and I fell apart.”

Fern has also said: “We had a wonderful time. We were the best of friends. And I miss that friendship.

“But there comes a point when the children are substantially off your hands and you look at each other and wonder where you’re going to go from here.”

What’s next for the presenter?

Chatting to the Mirror, Fern also admitted that she isn’t fazed by getting older.

She turns 64 later this week.

The presenter admitted: “I just think where has that gone? I am stepping into another big chapter of life.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.