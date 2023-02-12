Fern Britton addresses fans after sparking concern with cryptic message

Fern Britton has been forced to speak out after worrying fans with a cryptic post online.

The former This Morning star, 65, had sparked concern after sharing a video of the Cornish coastline.

Posting the footage on Twitter, she then wrote: “When life feels a bit dark there is always nature….”

Fern Britton raised concern after sharing a cryptic message from Cornwall (Credit: Channel 5)

Fern’s followers were quick to respond to the broadcaster’s message.

One replied: “You ok Fern?”

Another wrote: “Chin up, you’re a lovely lady with a heart of gold.”

And a third also penned: “I hope you’re ok x.”

Fern, who moved to Cornwall following the breakdown of her marriage to TV chef Phil Vickery, didn’t let their worries go unnoticed.

When life feels a bit dark there is always nature…. pic.twitter.com/kh8AP1NKmb — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) February 11, 2023

She told one: “I’m fine and walking by the sea is the best xx.”

Replying to someone else who had asked if she was okay, Fern insisted: “I really am! Thank you xx”

When did Fern Britton split with Phil Vickery?

Fern and Phil announced their shock separation in January 2020.

The couple, who share a 20-year-old daughter called Winnie together, had been married for 20 years.

Fern later told Woman & Home magazine: “We simply needed to follow our own paths.

“Over time we realised we weren’t necessarily having the kind of life we once did. It seemed right to say ‘thank you’ and move on.

“But we do have a good friendship. Phil and I had the greatest fun together and we have the most beautiful daughter together, Winnie…. so we will always be connected.”

Fern was married to Phil Vickery for 20 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Following their split, Fern moved 270 miles away to Cornwall.

Phil, meanwhile, is believed to have remained in their marital home in Buckinghamshire.

Along with her daughter Winnie, Fern is also mum to three other children.

The author shares twins Jack and Harry, 29, and daughter Grace, 26, with her first husband, Clive Jones.

Earlier this month, Fern admitted to feeling pensive now her brood are in their 20s.

Fern is best known for co-hosting This Morning for 10 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Capturing the hearts of scores of other parents in her position, she tweeted: “Grown up children successfully navigating their independent lives are a blessing.

“But, oh, what I wouldn’t give to have a few days with them as small children again.”

Fern signed off her emotive post with four love heart emojis.

