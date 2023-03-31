Michael Rudman and Felicity Kendal smiling
Felicity Kendal’s partner Michael Rudman dies aged 84

Sad news today

By Rebecca Carter

Michael Rudman, the partner of actress Felicity Kendal, has died at the age of 84.

Tributes have poured in for theatre director Michael, who died on Thursday, March 30.

The Soho Agency talent company announced the sad news on Twitter.

Felicity Kendal and Michael Rudman smiling at event
Michael has sadly died (Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Michael Rudman dies aged 84

The statement read: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of our client, brilliant theatre director & writer Michael Rudman (1939-2023).

“He will be greatly missed but his contribution to the theatre industry will not be forgotten. RIP Michael.”

Tributes have poured in for Michael online. One person said: “Very sad to learn of the death of Michael Rudman, the theatre director. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Another wrote: “So sorry to hear about the death of theatre director #MichaelRudman. Lovely man. Dream to interview. Back in the day he sent me a super bouquet. That act of out-of-the-blue kindness has always stayed with me.Condolences to his family and dear.”

Felicity Kendal and Michael Rudman smiling at event
Tributes have poured in for Michael (Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Michael Rudman tributes

A third added: “A lovely, generous, kind man. Condolences to Felicity Kendal and family.”

Someone else wrote: “He’ll always be one of my favourite Artistic Directors. RIP Michael.”

Michael’s death comes two years after he battled Covid-19 in intensive care.

He will be greatly missed but his contribution to the theatre industry will not be forgotten.

In 2021, Felicity spoke about Rudman’s ordeal and she admitted it was “scary”.

She told the Camden New Journal: “I think I can speak for a lot of people about the fear being huge, and the frustration being a real hardship.

“That feeling that you don’t know what state your loved one is in, and knowing you still can’t go and see them – it’s not like anything you’ve experienced before. It was just such a scary time. Michael is in his eighties.”

YouTube video player

She added at the time of the hospital staff: “I thought of their distress at having to be mother, father, grandfather – and look after people who are seriously ill.”

Read more: Special tribute to Paul O’Grady to air on Easter Sunday: ‘He’d find it very amusing’

Michael and Felicity married in 1983, but divorced in 1990. They reunited as a couple eight years later.

They have one son together.

