Fearne Cotton has posted a rare picture of her stepson as he heads off to university.

On Instagram, the presenter and podcaster said she “couldn’t be more proud” of her stepson, Arthur.

And the ex Celebrity Juice star joked about how tall he was now in her sweet social media tribute.

What did Fearne Cotton share about her stepson Arthur?

Posting a throwback snap and a more recent photo, Fearne told her followers: “This chap is off to uni today and I couldn’t be more proud.

“Cool, calm and collected as always as he starts a whole new chapter of life. Swipe to see the most rapid growth spurt known to man.

“My destiny being to end up as the shortest member of our family within the next decade. Good luck Arthur my lovely stepson! You’ve got this! #offtouni.”

What did Arthur say?

Arthur responded in the comments, where he wrote: “Thank you fearnage, lots of love.”

He’s one of many people heading off to university this week.

But uni life will be completely different over the coming months, due to changes brought in because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Good luck Arthur my lovely stepson! You’ve got this!

On Instagram last night (Friday, September 25), Piers Morgan told his followers he felt “so sorry” for all those heading off to university.

He posted a picture from a “last supper” he enjoyed with sons Spencer and Albert, before the latter headed off for his studies.

Piers Morgan ‘so sorry’ for students

In the picture, the Good Morning Britain presenter sat at a table with his sons.

He wrote in the caption: “Last supper with youngest son before he heads back to uni.”

Writing further, the GMB favourite lamented the fact that their evening out was probably going to be his son’s “wildest” fun for some time.

He also branded the whole situation “a mess”.

Piers said: “Sounds like this might be the wildest fun he’ll have for a while… feel so sorry for all the students, what a mess.”

