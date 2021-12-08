Fearne Cotton has paid an emotional Instagram tribute to her “best mate of 20 years” following her death.

The DJ shared a selection of images of her with her “darling” Lula earlier today (December 8).

Fans and famous friends rallied round as Fearne detailed her “heartbreak”.

Fearne has shared her sadness over the death of her cat (Credit: Splash News)

What did Fearne Cotton say on Instagram?

Sharing a selection of images of her black rescue cat, Fearne said her “loyal and loving” cat died yesterday.

She said: “Yesterday I said goodbye to my best mate of 20 years. I’m heartbroken and still in shock that she’s gone.

“I’m mostly just so grateful that I got 20 years with my darling Lula. She was the most loyal and loving creature ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton)

Lula loved Fearne ‘without judgement’

Fearne then spoke about how Lula came into her life.

She said: “Twenty years ago I picked up Lula and Keloy from the @themayhew animal home and took them back to my then little cottage in Harrow.

“Since then we’ve moved all around the place and they’ve stuck by me through thick and thin.”

She continued: “Lula saw me at my best and worst and always without judgement.

“She brought unbelievable amounts of love into my life and for that I will be forever grateful. It feels like the end of an era as I literally can’t remember a time before she was in my world.

“Old bird, I will never forget you and the love you gave me. I hope you know how loved you were. You’ll always be in my heart.”

Fearne Cotton has paid tribute to her cat Lula (Credit: Instagram)

This Morning’s Dr Scott sends condolences

Fearne also shared a selection of pictures to her Instagram Stories.

In the posts she thanked Lula for “20 years of love” and said that the feline had “no idea” how much Fearne missed her.

This Morning vet Dr Scott Miller was among those sending their condolences.

He posted in the comments section: “She did so well and was a lovely girl who absolutely knew she was adored. Big hugs to the whole family .”

