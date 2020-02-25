The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 25th February 2020
Fearne Cotton shares images of nasty head injury after accident at home

Says she did it while doing the laundry

By Paul Hirons

BBC Radio DJ and former Celebrity Juice star Fearne Cotton has shared images on social media of a nasty-looking injury.

Mum-of-two Fearne, 38, took to Instagram to show off the bump on her head, which she said had been caused while doing the laundry.

Ferne knocked her head whilst doing laundry (Credit: Instagram/@fernecotton)

Recording a series of videos for her Instastories, she shared an image of a big bump on her temple.

She captioned the image: "Great start to my day. Smashed my head whilst doing laundry.

Great start to my day. Smashed my head whilst doing laundry.

"Happy Wednesday. #muststoprushing."

She then went on to show videos of her working out, saying that she and her husband - Jesse Wood - alternate sessions in the morning before taking their kids to school.

Fearne has been working on a partnership with the Fiit fitness app and personal trainer Adrienne Herbert.

The broadcaster has also been recording episodes of her podcast, Happy Place with Fearne Cotton, and she also took to Instagram to let fans know Joe Wicks was her special guest in the latest instalment.

She said: "On this week's Happy Place the podcast my neighbour @thebodycoach popped over for a cuppa and a big chat.

"I’ve known Joe for some time and have admired his work ethic and positivity when building his own business from scratch.

"This was a wonderful chance to dip below the usual everyday conversation to unearth the reasons behind Joe’s drive and propensity to keep things positive. We talk childhood adversity, parenting and so much more. Get those ears ready!"

View this post on Instagram

Fearne Cotton blazed the trail for podcasts like mine. When she launched Happy Place in March 2018, it went straight to the top of the iTunes chart and has seemingly stayed there ever since. It has done so much to bring discussions about mental health into the mainstream, partly because Fearne has also been honest about her own experiences with panic attacks and anxiety. When I started How To Fail in July 2018, I always knew Fearne would be top of my list of dream guests. A few months later, we ended up sitting next to each other at the British Podcast Awards (spoiler alert: neither of us won but embarrassingly, we both presented awards to other winners) and having a good old natter and then I was sent to interview her for @youmagazine and we got on so well that we hatched the idea of doing each other's podcasts and now HERE WE ARE. What makes Fearne so special is not just her impressive broadcasting career or her bestselling books. No, it's that she is unafraid to be honest. She believes, as I do, that true strength comes from true vulnerability. Fearne joins me to talk about failing most of her GCSEs, a failed engagement and, in one of the most powerful passages of any interview I've ever had the privilege of doing, about her failure to be herself in her 20s and how she lived with an eating disorder for years - and how she recovered. This is the first time she has ever spoken about it, and I am so grateful that Fearne felt this was a safe enough space to bare her beautiful soul. Thank you, Fearne. Your words and your courage will help a great many people. Also thanks for carrying on recording despite taking 587 deliveries while this interview was happening. Listen wherever you get your podcasts. Link in bio! ——————————————————— This season of How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is sponsored by @sweatybetty who are offering all listeners 20% full-price items with the code HOWTOFAIL at checkout. ——————————————————— #howtofail #howtofailwithelizabethday #writersofinstagram #fearnecotton #mentalhealth #podcast #interview #failure #success #wednesdaywisdom #inspo #eatingdisorderrecovery #sweatybetty #discountcodes #happyplace

A post shared by Elizabeth Day (@elizabday) on

Fearne is no stranger to the podcast format.

Last year, Fearne opened up about her 10-year battle with an eating disorder on the podcast, How To Fail.

She explained that she had battled bulimia for a decade in her 20s and how it had 'ruled everything'.

She said of the disease: "It felt like a release, like every worry, every problem, thought, was just gone. It was like a little bit of euphoria afterwards.

"Of course, it wasn't. I want to be very clear about that.

"It took quite a while, physically, to kind of move on from that. But mentally, a very long time."

She explained how the condition was brought on by impostor syndrome, during her time as a Radio 1 DJ and presenter on Top of the Pops, as she never felt "smart enough" or "good enough" at her job.

