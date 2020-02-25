Fearne Cotton shares images of nasty head injury after accident at home

BBC Radio DJ and former Celebrity Juice star Fearne Cotton has shared images on social media of a nasty-looking injury.

Mum-of-two Fearne, 38, took to Instagram to show off the bump on her head, which she said had been caused while doing the laundry.

Ferne knocked her head whilst doing laundry (Credit: Instagram/@fernecotton)

Read more: Fearne Cotton reveals how depression affected her TV career

Recording a series of videos for her Instastories, she shared an image of a big bump on her temple.

She captioned the image: "Great start to my day. Smashed my head whilst doing laundry.

Great start to my day. Smashed my head whilst doing laundry.

"Happy Wednesday. #muststoprushing."

She then went on to show videos of her working out, saying that she and her husband - Jesse Wood - alternate sessions in the morning before taking their kids to school.

Fearne has been working on a partnership with the Fiit fitness app and personal trainer Adrienne Herbert.

The broadcaster has also been recording episodes of her podcast, Happy Place with Fearne Cotton, and she also took to Instagram to let fans know Joe Wicks was her special guest in the latest instalment.

She said: "On this week's Happy Place the podcast my neighbour @thebodycoach popped over for a cuppa and a big chat.

"I’ve known Joe for some time and have admired his work ethic and positivity when building his own business from scratch.

"This was a wonderful chance to dip below the usual everyday conversation to unearth the reasons behind Joe’s drive and propensity to keep things positive. We talk childhood adversity, parenting and so much more. Get those ears ready!"

Read more: Fearne Cotton shares stunning photo of her family on magical winter holiday

Fearne is no stranger to the podcast format.

Last year, Fearne opened up about her 10-year battle with an eating disorder on the podcast, How To Fail.

She explained that she had battled bulimia for a decade in her 20s and how it had 'ruled everything'.

She said of the disease: "It felt like a release, like every worry, every problem, thought, was just gone. It was like a little bit of euphoria afterwards.

"Of course, it wasn't. I want to be very clear about that.

"It took quite a while, physically, to kind of move on from that. But mentally, a very long time."

She explained how the condition was brought on by impostor syndrome, during her time as a Radio 1 DJ and presenter on Top of the Pops, as she never felt "smart enough" or "good enough" at her job.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.