Faye Brookes has sparked marriage rumours after posing in a white dress on social media.

The former Coronation Street star began dating personal trainer Joe Davies back in 2019, following her split from ex-fiancé Gareth Gates.

But have the pair taken their relationship to the next level?

Faye Brookes sparks marriage speculation

Taking to social media yesterday (December 20), Faye shared a loved-up photo of herself and Joe on her profile.

The actress looked incredible as she modelled a stunning white gown in the shot.

The strapless dress featured a lace body and a flowing skirt.

Meanwhile, Joe looked dapper in black suit trousers and a navy blazer.

Faye captioned the post: “Counting down the days to another magical Christmas with this one…”

However, it didn’t take long for fans to comment on the wedding resemblance.

Faye Brookes has sparked wedding speculation with partner Joe Davies (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One wrote: “I thought you had got married there!!”

A second agreed: “So did I!”

“Married??? I seen rings??,” a third speculated, while a fourth shared: “This could actually be your wedding!!!!”

Married?

Another commented: “Oh WOW!! Congratulations.”

Alongside a ring emoji, a sixth posted: “Fingers crossed for a…”

ED! has contacted Faye’s representative for comment on this story.

Faye posed in a wedding dress on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Faye went public with her boyfriend, Barry’s Boot Camp trainer Joe Davies, in December 2019.

The pair are yet to announce an engagement.

Their relationship followed shortly after Faye’s engagement to singer Gareth, with the pair previously dating for seven years.

Faye addresses Coronation Street return

Earlier this year, Faye revealed that she hopes to return to Corrie one day.

The actress played Kate in the ITV soap from 2015 until 2019.

Kate decided to go travelling shortly after the death of fiancée Rana Habeeb.

Faye previously appeared in Coronation Street (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Opening up on a potential soap return, Faye told The Sun: “Well I’m not dead. I didn’t die. Rana, my on-screen lady lover died.

“I went travelling. I don’t know where I am.”

She continued: “As any of us always say, it really is the best thing you’ll ever do and hopefully I’ll get to go back one day.”

The actress also took part in Dancing On Ice earlier this year.

