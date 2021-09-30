Mary Berry announces new show Fantastic Feasts – here’s how to apply to be taught to cook by her

Dame Mary Berry has announced she will front a brand new cooking show called Fantastic Feasts.

In the show Mary will transform novice cooks into dab-hand dinner hosts.

And the culinary queen will have two celebrity ‘helpers’ to help turn the amateurs into chefs who can impress.

How will Fantastic Feasts work?

Mary Berry seen leaving the BBC studios (Splashnews.com)

Mary will invite the wannabe cooks to her home so they can tell her about the occasion they want to provide a delicious dish for.

They’ll share their stories of why they want to spoil a special someone.

She’ll give her ‘students’ step by step instructions but won’t hold back on telling them where they’re going wrong.

The celebrity helpers will be there every step of the way too.

On the day of their Fantastic Feast, the participants will get help from Mary and the famous faces as they create their dream dinner.

Who will the celebrity helpers be?

Since Mary only announced the programme this week, there’s no word on who will appear.

But Mary, 86, does have LOTS of celebrity friends in her inner circle.

And most of them are chefs.

Mary Berry will be joined by some celebrity pals (Credit BBC)

However it would probably be much more fun if they had a few pop stars and EastEnders actors in the mix.

As soon as we have some names, we’ll let you know.

What does Mary Berry think of the new show?

Announcing the new show Mary said: “I’m very excited about this series. Teaching is in my DNA.

“I can’t wait to share my knowledge and encourage the novice cooks – and with my celebrity sidekicks by my side we will make it fun all the way.”

And Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for popular factual and factual entertainment at the BBC, said they were “very excited to have Mary back on our screens”.

Emily Hudd is managing director of Rumpus Media who are making the show.

She added: “Mary’s back to sprinkle her magic over some very special get-togethers with recipes that will inspire everyone to get into the kitchen and celebrate.”