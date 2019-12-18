I'm A Celebrity star Caitlyn Jenner concerns fans as they spot nasty bites on arm

Fans of I'm A Celebrity star Caitlyn Jenner are concerned she is still suffering from the consequences of camping in the jungle.

Dozens of her 9.9 million Instagram followers made their worries clear in the comments section of a recent video post shared by the 70-year-old showing her preparing a meal from a recipe book authored by ex wife Kris Jenner.

However, the short clip of Caitlyn slaving away over a hot stove also revealed sore-looking marks on her arm, with many fans wondering what they could be.

But plenty of other fans reckoned they knew exactly why her forearm seemed to be swollen - and put the inflammation down to living in the rainforest as part of her recent I’m A Celebrity stint.

"What's up with her arm?" asked one social media devotee, in a request that was repeated several times as fellow commenters offered their opinions.

Another said: "God, what happen to your left arm?" while a third added: "Omg what happened to your arm!"

She's recently got out of the jungle.

"Bug bites from the jungle," another more confident commenter put forward.

A little brusquely, one person commanded: "Think about it logically, she's recently got out of the jungle."

And another social media user added: "She just spent 3 weeks in the jungle with all types of bugs and that. You finish the puzzle."

ED! has approached a representative for Caitlyn for comment.

Last week Caitlyn's son reportedly said TV producers "fabricated" her lonely bridge walk following her elimination from the campsite for "sympathy".

Brandon Jenner apparently claimed "nobody reached out" from the ITV reality show to set up Caitlyn's exit after heartbroken viewers had expressed concerns - and disappointment at a lack of an appearance from a Kardashian.

A few hours later Caitlyn was joined at the luxurious Versace Hotel by her close friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins.

It is thought Sophia's flight to Oz from Los Angeles had been delayed.

