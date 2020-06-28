The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 28th June 2020
Fans take David Beckham's side as he disagrees with Victoria over a cardigan

He likes it, so why not

By Richard Bell
Fans of former footballer David Beckham have taken his side after his latest disagreement with wife Victoria.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (June 28), the dad of four, 45, shared a snap taken during a relaxing walk through the country.

The picture shows David looking happy and relaxed in a pair of brown trousers, a loose green polo shirt and a comfortable-looking cardigan featuring a bold, colourful pattern.

Not a fan of the cardigan

He is also wearing a flat cap and leaning on the tall walking stick he likes to take out with him.

Read more: David and Victoria Beckham set for noise hell as construction work begins next to Cotswolds mansion

In the picture's caption, David revealed that Victoria, unfortunately, is not a fan of his cardigan.

But as he likes how it looks, he's decided to keep on wearing it.

David wrote, tagging his wife and adding a sunglasses emoji: "Gorgeous day. @victoriabeckham's not a massive fan of my cardi, but personally I think it's a good look."

David Beckham fans sided with him in his latest disagreement with wife Victoria (Credit: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire/DPA/Cover Images)

In the comments, David's fans took his side as they heaped praise on the look.

What did David's followers say?

One said simply: "Style icon."

Another wrote: "Very nice look."

A third told him: "Cardigan is tremendous mate."

Someone else joked: "You could dress like Nessa from Gavin & Stacey and still pull it off lad. Tell the Mrs to get back in her lane."

It follows a social media post last month that saw David poking fun at Victoria's smile.

The former Spice Girl's poker face is famous around the world, as she rarely cracks a smile while out in public.

Apparently my mum does smile 😃❤️

Read more: Victoria Beckham receives blunt note from daughter Harper about her homeschooling

Her son Cruz, 15, shared a photo of himself with his mum at what appeared to be a spa when he was younger.

In the picture, Victoria is beaming for the camera, displaying a set of straight white teeth.

David featured in the comments - only to compare her to the Friends character Ross Geller, who famously dyed his teeth so white they glowed in the dark on a date.

What do you think of David's country look? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

