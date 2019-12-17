Fans praise Denise Welch as she shows off weight loss in swimsuit

TV's Denise Welch is enjoying the sunny weather in Barbados as Christmas approaches.

The Loose Women star shared a photo of herself to Instagram on Tuesday as she posed in a bright orange swimsuit and a pair of white wedges.

Denise, 61, admitted to fans it isn't feeling like Christmas to her because she's sunbathing in the sun.

Read more: Loose Women's Denise Welch celebrates as Katie Hopkins loses her £1m home

Denise captioned the post: "'It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas'... well, it’s not to be fair!!!"

Fans gushed over the holiday snap with one person commenting: "Looking good girl! Love your posts ... always so uplifting and positive!!!"

Celebrating another year maintaining my 2 stone weight loss.

Another wrote: "Looking fabulous," while a third added: "You're looking fabulous."

Denise recently opened up about her two-stone weight loss and how she's maintaining it.

Denise has lost two stone over the last couple of years (Credit: ParisaMichelle / SplashNews.com)

She said on Instagram: "Celebrating another year maintaining my 2stone weight loss. That’s 6 yrs now!!

"I look better, feel better and my osteoporosis has almost gone in my knees and lower back. Breathing is better as realised that lots of pasta, bread and stodgy foods seem to inhibit my breathing.

"I still love those things but make better decisions about when to eat them. I use the flexifasting method with @lighterlife and it works for me. CBT changed how I look at food and helped me stop smoking 5 yrs ago using the same methods."

She added: "I try not to use food as an emotional crutch as that’s what I did with alcohol and it’s so easy to replace one addiction with another.

"Don’t be too hard on yourself though. Take one day at a time."

Read more: Denise Welch stuns Loose Women audience as show bosses shush her over royal gossip

Denise previously revealed that she opted for a healthier lifestyle after her husband Lincoln Townley had a health scare back in 2013.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Denise said: "We got sober seven years ago and married six years ago.

"Lincoln’s said that the only good thing that came out of drinking was meeting me. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.