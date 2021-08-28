Fans mock ‘scruffy’ Piers Morgan as he reveals ‘Castaway’ beard in holiday snap on Instagram

Piers Morgan once again took to Instagram to share snaps from his Caribbean holiday, but this time he showed off a new beard.

Controversial former GMB presenter Piers, 56, shared a holiday photo with son Spencer. But it was the beard that got fans talking.

What did Piers Morgan share on Instagram?

Currently enjoying a family holiday in Antigua, Piers shared the selfie at the breakfast table with 28-year-old Spencer.

Smiling to the camera with his arms folded and dressed casually, Piers looked as though he had caught the sun.

He captioned the image: “‘Expect problems and eat them for breakfast.’ – Alfred A. Montapert.”

However, it wasn’t the obscure quote that got fans talking.

It was his beard. Or at least his attempts at a beard.

Fans hardly gave the beard a ringing endorsement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan on Instagram: How did fans react to the facial hair?

It didn’t take long for his millions of followers to respond to his facial hair.

To start with it was positive, with one saying: “Loving the beard Piers!”

Another wrote: “Looking good Piers the beard really suits you!”

However, things took a turn for the Mickey-take when another joked: “If you plan on shaving that fur off your face on your return, you will have a nice white patch!”

Another quipped: “Have you been shipwrecked? #scruffy.”

Finally, there was a warning for Piers’ wife, Celia.

“You’re starting to resemble Tom Hanks in Castaway! @celia.walden Get prepped with the clippers,” another wrote.

Piers Morgan took a break from Instagram by having a go at Meghan and Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anther dig at Meghan and Harry

Despite being on holiday in the Caribbean, it hasn’t stopped Piers commenting on global news.

Yesterday (Thursday August 26) he launched another blistering attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A new book claims that the royal couple considered naming the “royal racist”.

This angered Piers, and he wrote on social media: “Go on then, you gutless weasels – name the supposed royal racist and let them respond.

“Otherwise you continue to smear the whole family.”