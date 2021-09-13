Fans hail Steph McGovern as she reveals impressive weight loss amid battle with IBS

Steph McGovern has wowed fans on Instagram sharing a portrait that showcases her weight loss.

The 39-year-old Steph’s Packed Lunch star looked amazing as she explained how she lost the weight and why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steph McGovern (@stephlunch)



Steph McGovern weight loss: “No quick fixes”

Sharing a black-and-white image of herself on the social media site, she wore a black top with a plunging neckline and smart trousers.

She told fans how she’s managed to go down a dress size and how she’s combating her IBS.

Read more: Steph McGovern: Who is her partner? And when did Steph’s Packed Lunch launch?

“I bloody love this pic,” she said in the caption.

“I’m working hard on my health at the moment.

No quick fixes… just sustainable graft.”

Steph said she isn’t employing any “quick fixes” (Credit: Channel 4)

Steph has dropped a dress size and looks fab

She then told fans how what her approach to health and weight loss, and what it entails.

“Healthy eating on weekdays (focussing on good gut health), regular exercise etc,” she said.

“I’ve dropped a dress size (from 14 to 12). So it’s not a dramatic weight loss, but I don’t really want it to be otherwise I won’t be able to maintain it.

“AND it’s dead boring at times, but overall it’s making me feel fab physically and mentally.

(Let me know if you want more info on the food changes I’ve made. I have IBS so a lot of my diet stuff is around controlling that).”

Steph says she feels fab mentally and physically (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react?

Steph’s celeb pals and fans soon got in touch to congratulate her on her weight loss.

Ex-Great British Bake Off winner – and new Strictly contestant John Thwaite – said: “You’re looking so wonderful and you’re working bloody hard for it. Proud.”

Another wrote: “SMASHING IT. You sort.”

Read more: Steph McGovern had to have ring cut off by fire brigade after accident

A third commented: “Inspirational & motivational! Looking incredible.”

Finally, one fan said: “Well done Steph, you looked fab before but if it makes you feel more confident in your self then kudos to you xx”