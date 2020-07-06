Fans divided over Jeremy Vine's tweet about Meghan and Harry's 'monstrosity' of a home

Jeremy Vine is the latest celebrity to lay into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they stepped down as senior royals.

He took to Twitter to air his views and didn't mince his words.

Jeremy blasted the couple for living in a huge mansion while campaigning for a cleaner planet.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

Monstrosity

Jeremy started his tweet with what appeared to be a flattering attitude towards the former royals.

"I'm not down on Meghan and Harry, who in many ways I think have done a brave thing by trying to make their own way in the world," he said.

"But I can't understand why any couple with a young child would want to live in this monstrosity, especially while campaigning for a cleaner planet," he went on.

He shared a picture of the huge mansion the couple reportedly live in now in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bringing baby Archie up in LA (Credit: Splash News)

How did fans react to his criticism?

Predictably, people responding to the provocative tweet were divided in their views.

Many thought it was a distraction from Prince Andrew.

His friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been thrust back under the spotlight again following the arrest of their friend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

However, others leapt to defend the couple.

"A friend of theirs offered them his home & hospitality whilst they adjust to new post royal lives. Given the option, you'd accept too," one wrote.

"M actually goes about her life trying to make the world a better place. She’s wealthy in her own right and has always had a platform. What do you do?" said another.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently spoke out about race (Credit: Splash News)

Hypocrisy

But not everyone supported Harry and Meghan.

"I wonder what Meg & Harry's carbon footprint is? Bigger than most, I'd warrant," another tweeted.

Another said: "In a nutshell Jeremy. That is why people started getting snarky about Harry and Meghan.

One word: hypocrisy. It had nothing, NOTHING, to do with racism."

Raising awareness

Harry and Meghan are outspoken about causes which are important to them, including climate change.

They joined a video call with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust last week, speaking on the topic of justice and equal rights.

