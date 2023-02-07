Fans convinced that Stacey Solomon has given birth as she thanks ‘bump’ on Instagram

Pregnant Stacey Solomon has sent her loyal fans into a frenzy as they think the 33-year-old has given birth to her baby.

The TV legend announced she was expecting her fifth child – and third with hubby Joe Swash – in December last year.

And now, Stacey has left her fans thinking she’s already in labour after she took to Instagram to thank her “bump”.

Stacey Solomon is set to give birth any day soon (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Stacey Solomon shares baby update

In a snap posted to her 5.5 million followers, Stacey hinted her baby will soon arrive into the world after she woke up with that “feeling”.

She said: “Thank you for everything bump.

“Woken up with that feeling and so just in case I don’t get the chance to say it tomorrow… I’m so grateful for them all. For every single time you’ve done this.”

Along with the cryptic caption, Stacey included a gorgeous photo of her showing off her blossoming baby bump.

However, fans straight away took to the comments to say how they think “she has already had her”.

Fans think Stacey has ‘already had her baby’

“I think she has already had her. Just being more private this time,” one fan claimed.

Another mused: “Are you being induced?”

“Best of luck Stacey. I’m being induced tomorrow myself. We may still have birthday twinnies yet!” gushed a third fan.

“Aw can’t wait to see her, good luck for a fast and easy delivery,” said someone else.

A fourth agreed: “Awwww yay thinking of u all, good luck ,can’t wait for the update.”

Fans convinced Stacey ‘’leaked’ unborn baby’s name

It comes after fans also think Stacey has dropped a massive hint about the name of her unborn baby.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a super cute video of one of her crafting ideas for her daughter’s bedroom, and some followers are convinced that she’s dropped a major clue for the name.

She captioned the video: “From mummy with love little one… Patiently waiting for you to be here, we are all so excited to finally meet you baby girl… She’s very comfy apparently, letting me know who’s boss already.

“Now just need to find a safe out of reach little cubby hole to put this in.”

After spotting that Stacey used pearls for her hot air balloon, fans are convinced that they already know the baby’s name.

One fan commented: “By any chance are you going to call her Pearl??”

Another said: “Is this a clue to her name? Pearl.”

Someone else also wrote: “I’m guessing the baby is going to be called Pearl.”

