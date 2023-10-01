Jonnie Irwin on Good Morning Britain
News

Fans congratulate Jonnie Irwin as he shares milestone with his wife

Jonnie married his wife Jessica in 2016

By Fabio Magnocavallo

Television star Jonnie Irwin has shared another update to his Instagram page. This time, celebrating a wholesome milestone with his wife, Jessica Holmes.

The pair tied the knot in 2016 and have since started a family of their own. Jonnie and Jessica have three sons, Rex and twins Rafa and Cormac. Last year, Jonnie revealed that he had terminal lung cancer after being diagnosed in 2020.

Taking to Instagram this morning (October 1), Jonnie posted a new snapshot with Jessica to honor a special day.

Jonnie Irwin on Good Morning Britain
Jonnie was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

‘7 years married to this Angel’

In an upload shared earlier today, Jonnie and Jessica can be seen at a dinner table celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. The happy couple both smiled directly at the camera and appeared to be having champagne together.

“7 years married to this Angel,” Jonnie wrote in his caption. “I use this term because the love she shows to others is beyond comparison.”

The former A Place In The Sun host continued: “Last night was just us; chatting, planning and gossiping. So good. Amazing food and staff at @lovagejesmond made our evening perfect. #anniversary.”

Fans gush over Jonnie and Jessica’s anniversary

In just four hours, Jonnie’s post proved to be really popular with his followers, racking up 19,000 likes and over 800 comments from fans who can’t get enough of the couple.

“Happy Anniversary to such a beautiful couple. Jonnie you look great,” one user wrote. “Happy Anniversary to you both.. wishing you both the very best life had to offer, and hope the next seven bring you all your wishes and dreams,” another person shared.

“Happy anniversary to you both. What a lovely photo. Sending you love and light,” a third remarked.

“The Universe worked its magic when you met. Happy seventh to two very special people,” a fourth fan commented.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin fans rally round as he shares fresh health update: ‘Been pretty unwell’

Jonnie Irwin's Terminal Cancer Battle | Good Morning Britain

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story

Related Topics

Instagram Jonnie Irwin Relationships

Trending Articles

Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon comp image alongside Angela Scanlon
Strictly fans at war over the Angelas: ‘How on earth did that happen?’
Holly Willoughby cries on live television after seeing a scary doll
TV bosses hit by more scandal after reports claim Holly Willoughby was ‘told not to wear a bra’ on television
Martin M and Tolullah talking on My Mum Your Dad
My Mum, Your Dad star Tolullah reveals ‘other side’ to Martin M viewers didn’t see
Ellie and Vito during rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly’s Ellie Leach reveals heartbreak over cheating ex as romance rumours circulate between her and Vito
Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu
Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu reveals the ‘real reason’ their relationship ended
Strictly Come Dancing logo
Favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2023 revealed