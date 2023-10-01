Television star Jonnie Irwin has shared another update to his Instagram page. This time, celebrating a wholesome milestone with his wife, Jessica Holmes.

The pair tied the knot in 2016 and have since started a family of their own. Jonnie and Jessica have three sons, Rex and twins Rafa and Cormac. Last year, Jonnie revealed that he had terminal lung cancer after being diagnosed in 2020.

Taking to Instagram this morning (October 1), Jonnie posted a new snapshot with Jessica to honor a special day.

Jonnie was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

‘7 years married to this Angel’

In an upload shared earlier today, Jonnie and Jessica can be seen at a dinner table celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. The happy couple both smiled directly at the camera and appeared to be having champagne together.

“7 years married to this Angel,” Jonnie wrote in his caption. “I use this term because the love she shows to others is beyond comparison.”

The former A Place In The Sun host continued: “Last night was just us; chatting, planning and gossiping. So good. Amazing food and staff at @lovagejesmond made our evening perfect. #anniversary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Fans gush over Jonnie and Jessica’s anniversary

In just four hours, Jonnie’s post proved to be really popular with his followers, racking up 19,000 likes and over 800 comments from fans who can’t get enough of the couple.

“Happy Anniversary to such a beautiful couple. Jonnie you look great,” one user wrote. “Happy Anniversary to you both.. wishing you both the very best life had to offer, and hope the next seven bring you all your wishes and dreams,” another person shared.

“Happy anniversary to you both. What a lovely photo. Sending you love and light,” a third remarked.

“The Universe worked its magic when you met. Happy seventh to two very special people,” a fourth fan commented.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin fans rally round as he shares fresh health update: ‘Been pretty unwell’