Wednesday 1st July 2020
Fans brand Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra ‘couple goals’ as they celebrate anniversary

The couple have been married for 52 years

By Rebecca Carter
TV favourite Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this week.

The I'm A Celebrity winner shared a photo of the couple smiling as he put his arm around her.

Harry, 73, said he loves Sandra "more now if that's even possible".

The footballer manager wrote: "Happy Anniversary Sarn.

"From our first dance in two puddings to 52 years later... I love you more now if that’s even possible."

I love you more now if that’s even possible.

Their son Jamie Redknapp commented: "Happy anniversary love you."

Harry's jungle co-star Fleur East added: "Love you both so much! Congratulations."

Former footballer Vinnie Jones said: "Happy Anniversary," followed by a red love heart emoji.

Harry Redknapp and Sandra are celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, fans branded Harry and Sandra "couple goals".

One person wrote: "I’m getting Married in February, and hope my husband to be will be as in love with me after 52 years, as you are with Sandra. #CoupleGoals."

Another said: "Couple goals! I hope my husband speaks of me as lovingly when we’ve been married for 52 years!"

One added: "Happy anniversary... couple goals."

When did the couple meet?

Harry and Sandra met when they were just 17 at a local pub and fell in love straight away.

Sandra and Harry met when they were just 17 (Credit: ITV)

The nation fell in love with the couple when Harry appeared on the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity.

Harry opened up about his relationship in the jungle, telling his fellow campmate Fleur: "Honestly, she’s my life. I’m a bit scared actually.

"Seriously I think when you get older, like I do with Sandra, I do love her too much and if anything happened it would just kill me. I really couldn’t."

However, fans then lost it when Harry was reduced to tears as Sandra surprised him in the jungle.

At the time, Sandra told him: "I got a bit sad the other day, I got a bit tearful because I missed you."

Harry added: "It’s funny, 54 years and we just don’t want to be apart, that’s done me up today, I’ve missed her so much. I love you so much."

The nation fell in love with Harry and Sandra when they reunited on I'm A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

After being crowned the winner, Harry said in his exit interview: "We were only just 17 when we started going out and we have never been apart.

"I don’t care what people think, I love her like mad, she’s my life."

