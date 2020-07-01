Fans brand Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra ‘couple goals’ as they celebrate anniversary

TV favourite Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this week.

The I'm A Celebrity winner shared a photo of the couple smiling as he put his arm around her.

Harry, 73, said he loves Sandra "more now if that's even possible".

The footballer manager wrote: "Happy Anniversary Sarn.

"From our first dance in two puddings to 52 years later... I love you more now if that’s even possible."

Their son Jamie Redknapp commented: "Happy anniversary love you."

Harry's jungle co-star Fleur East added: "Love you both so much! Congratulations."

Former footballer Vinnie Jones said: "Happy Anniversary," followed by a red love heart emoji.

Harry Redknapp and Sandra are celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, fans branded Harry and Sandra "couple goals".

One person wrote: "I’m getting Married in February, and hope my husband to be will be as in love with me after 52 years, as you are with Sandra. #CoupleGoals."

Another said: "Couple goals! I hope my husband speaks of me as lovingly when we’ve been married for 52 years!"

One added: "Happy anniversary... couple goals."

When did the couple meet?

Harry and Sandra met when they were just 17 at a local pub and fell in love straight away.

Sandra and Harry met when they were just 17 (Credit: ITV)

The nation fell in love with the couple when Harry appeared on the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity.

Harry opened up about his relationship in the jungle, telling his fellow campmate Fleur: "Honestly, she’s my life. I’m a bit scared actually.

"Seriously I think when you get older, like I do with Sandra, I do love her too much and if anything happened it would just kill me. I really couldn’t."

However, fans then lost it when Harry was reduced to tears as Sandra surprised him in the jungle.

At the time, Sandra told him: "I got a bit sad the other day, I got a bit tearful because I missed you."

Harry added: "It’s funny, 54 years and we just don’t want to be apart, that’s done me up today, I’ve missed her so much. I love you so much."

The nation fell in love with Harry and Sandra when they reunited on I'm A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

After being crowned the winner, Harry said in his exit interview: "We were only just 17 when we started going out and we have never been apart.

"I don’t care what people think, I love her like mad, she’s my life."

