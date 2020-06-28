Fans back Kerry Katona after she deletes photo of her kids branded 'inappropriate'

Fans have jumped to defend Kerry Katona after she was forced to take down a photo of two of her kids asleep together.

The former Atomic Kitten posted an image on Instagram showing two of her daughters asleep, cuddling wearing pyjama shorts.

But some expressed concerns about the photo, as it had the girls' bare legs on show.

Kerry, 39, then deleted the photo and uploaded it again, this time zoomed in so their legs couldn't be seen.

View this post on Instagram Pure innocence 😇 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jun 27, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

The picture features Heidi, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, six.

On the reposted version, she included the caption: "Pure innocence."

Fans defend Kerry

Outraged by the whole thing, her fans jumped to defend the "naturally beautiful" photo.

Read more: Kerry Katona shows off son's 'unrecognisable' look after shock hair transformation

One of the top comment read: "The fact you had to delete the previous pic which was so naturally beautiful (as is this one) says a lot about the world. You have gorgeous girls."

Someone replied to it, saying: "I agree, there was no need... it was a beautiful natural picture! Some people are sick!"

Kerry is a regular on Loose Women. (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Kerry Katona shuts down pregnancy rumours after complaining of 'sickness'

Another of her followers replied to Kerry, writing: "Literally can't believe you had to remove the other one. I saw nothing but two little sleeping innocent beauties! Says a lot about the people saying it was wrong, their minds must be corrupt. On a positive note, what gorgeous children xxx."

Someone else replied, saying: "I must have missed the comments - I thought the pic this morning was so lovely, bless them - were there horrid comments? Ugh!

"The world's an awful place to be in at times. Bless you and your kids Kerry - you're an awesome mommy to very happy kiddies."

Lockdown fun

Kerry has got to spend lots of quality time with her four children during lockdown. She's been sharing their day-to-day lives with her social media following.

The proud mum showed off her son Max after a hair transformation yesterday (June 27). She uploaded the snap to her Instagram of her smiling boy as he displayed his new 'do.

The snap, shared with her 597,000 followers, showed Max Croft beaming with his stylish curly locks. The 12-year-old smiled for the camera as he posed in their living room.

Fans couldn't believe the transformation. One commented: "He's grown up so much. Had to do a double take, bless him. Love his hair."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmnetDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.