The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have revealed how they will pay tribute to the war hero on their first Christmas without him.

Captain Tom walked himself straight into the nation’s hearts at the start of the pandemic as a result of his mammoth fundraising efforts for the NHS.

However, he sadly died at the ripe old age of 100 back in February.

Now his family have revealed how they will remember the national treasure as the first festive season without him approaches.

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore will remember the hero this Christmas (Credit: splash News)

What did Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family say?

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore told The Mirror how they will remember her father this Christmas.

Of course, Captain Sir Tom will leave a gaping hole in the festivities for Hannah this year, given that he lived with her family for 13 years.

Read more: Captain Sir Tom’s ashes laid to rest in moving ceremony

This Christmas Hannah reveals it will just be the four of them – her husband Colin and their kids Benji, 17, and Georgia, 13.

And there will be an empty seat at the table for her beloved dad.

Hannah said: “It will be hard this Christmas… This year is just the four of us because my sister and her family are away. There’s an empty chair, where he would sit. But we will fill that loss.”

Captain Tom became a national treasure with his NHS fundraising efforts (Credit: Splash News)

Carrying on Captain Tom’s Christmas traditions

Indeed, Hannah said the kids keep up some traditions that their grandfather started.

She said back in the day he’d put on his wellies and create an imprint in the fake snow.

Read more: The Queen sends ‘lovely’ letter to Captain Sir Tom’s family

It would run down the hall, all the way from the chimney, to their Christmas tree.

And, this year, her kids will be doing it.

“We live off the joy – the hilarious stories of us living together. So now my children do it. Even though it’s completely ridiculous!” Hannah said.

Daughter’s ‘pure unadulterated grief’

However, Christmas is a time for reflection, and Hannah admitted the “pure unadulterated grief” doesn’t go away.

“I still turn as if I’m going into his room to catch up. I went in yesterday with Georgia. I said ‘Let’s go make Grandpa’s room happy’ and we sat on his bed and watched her TV,” she admitted.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your favourite memories of Captain Sir Tom Moore.