Family in ‘unimaginable pain’ after 14-year-old died after taking part in viral spicy ‘One Chip Challenge’

A family in Massachusetts have been left heartbroken after their 14-year-old son died after taking part in the One Chip Challenge.

The challenge – which has boomed in popularity on TikTok – involves eating one of the hottest crisps in the world.

A High School student in Worcester, Massachusetts, has died after taking part in the viral One Chip Challenge.

14-year-old Harris Wolobah participated in the challenge recently. The challenge involves eating a chip that had been made with two of the world’s hottest peppers.

The peppers in question are the Carolina Reaper and the Naga Viper. The former comes in as the hottest chili pepper in the world, as per the Scoville scale.

Naga Viper, meanwhile, is the second hottest chili pepper in the world.

However, Paqui Chips – who have created the world’s hottest crisp – has a warning on their website stating that the challenge is for adults only. They warn that the crisp should be kept out of the reach of children.

One Chip Challenge sees teen die

Harris took part in the challenge. However, he began to feel ill shortly after. He then had to be taken home from school.

However, it was then later confirmed by the Worcester Police Department in Massachusetts that Harris had died at his home on Friday, September 1. Police and paramedics were present.

In the wake of his death, a GoFundMe has been set up to “alleviate” the financial burden of funding Harris’ funeral. Over $22,600 (£19.3k) has been raised since the GoFundMe went live.

Family heartbroken over teen’s death

Writing on the GoFundMe, Harris’ family paid tribute to the high schooler. They described him as a “talented young man” in the heartfelt tribute.

“On September 1, my aunt Lois’ youngest son, Harris, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 14 from what we suspect to be complications due to the “one chip challenge” (autopsy pending),” they said.

“The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable. Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm. He was an intelligent, quirky, and incredibly talented young man who loved video games and playing basketball!” they then continued.

“Our family is planning to lay Harris to rest in the coming weeks, so I’m hoping that with the help of this compassionate community, we can raise enough funds to alleviate the burden of funeral expenses for his parents and siblings during this incredibly difficult time,” they then added.

