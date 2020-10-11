Face masks should be worn in all workplaces, warn top doctors

Face masks should be worn in all types of workplace to halt the resurgence of coronavirus, top doctors have warned.

According to the British Medical Association (BMA) face masks should be worn in all office and working environments.

It says this is one of the best ways to fight the potential second wave of coronavirus.

It also states that masks should be worn in outside settings where people cannot stay two metres apart, such as busy high streets and on the work commute.

Face masks are being recommended for all workplaces (Credit: Splash News)

Government ‘let its guard down’

The BMA also noted that the government has unclear messaging after the first lockdown was lifted.

It suggests this was partly responsible for the recent surge in new coronavirus cases, accusing Westminster of ‘letting down its guard’.

Leaders at the BMA also believe that the government’s current ‘rule of six’ should be scrapped. Instead, they suggest a ‘two household maximum’ rule be introduced.

New suggested guidelines by the association also includes new regulations on masks.

It believes that vulnerable people, and those over 60, should be given medical-grade masks. It says that normal masks should be given for free.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce more local lockdowns amid a surge in coronavirus cases (Credit: Splash News)

Could face masks help tackle coronavirus?

The BMA’s council chairman Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: “The infection has risen following rapid relaxation of measures and with the Westminster Government letting down its guard – as recently as August, the Government was encouraging people to travel, go to work and mix in restaurants and pubs.

“The Government has a duty to regain the public’s confidence and faith in measures being taken to get the spread of the virus back under control.

“We know that with the right public behaviour and renewed public confidence, the infection can be brought under control, given that we had less than 500 new cases a day in mid-July.

Pubs and restaurants could be closed again soon in parts of the country (Credit: Splash News)

“We are having to swallow a very bitter pill of the infection continuing to spread at a perilous rate. Stronger measures brought in now could be a far sweeter pill in the long run for far more people.

“With admissions to hospitals for Covid climbing rapidly in parts of England, there is an opportunity for the Westminster Government to bring in simple stronger restrictions alongside the introduction of its … three-tiered approach.”

