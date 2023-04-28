Face masks to return as super-infectious Covid strain spreads?

Face masks could return as a new super-infectious Covid strain is spreading, according to reports.

The new strain currently makes up one of every 4o cases, with experts fearing it could become the dominant strain.

New Covid strain to lead to the return of face masks?

A new strain of Covid – the Arcturus variant – is spreading worldwide, with new symptoms officials have not previously seen.

The new strain has been found in the UK – with over 100 confirmed cases now.

As well as the usual symptoms that we have seen before of a fever, cold, and cough, this new strain also reportedly causes pink-eye or conjunctivitis.

Speaking to The Mirror, a paediatrician said that many young people infected with the variant in India were suffering with “itchy” or “sticky” eyes.

However, it is believed that boosters will be effective against the new strain.

New Covid strain could lead to enforcing of face masks on public transport

However, experts are now urging Brits to wear face masks on public transport. Their urging comes amid fears that the new variant will become the dominant strain of Covid, which could spark a fresh wave of disease.

Ministers have also been urged to offer booster vaccines to millions of Brits because of the strain’s spread.

Virologists have warned that Covid is still a threat. This is despite the virus being much milder and the UK no longer having any restrictions in place.

Professor Stephen Griffin, chair of Independent SAGE said “we are clearly in a much better position” now.

Experts urge Brits to test

However, Professor Griffin has urged Brits to continue to test wherever possible or necessary.

He also encouraged adults to wear masks when in poorly ventilated indoor spaces or public transport.

Speaking to the MailOnline, he said: “This may seem like a throwback to last year, but the reality is the virus continues to do harm and those least able to cope continue to suffer.

“In the absence of population-scale mitigations… the focus remains upon individual risk which is, for many, now much lower,” he then said.

