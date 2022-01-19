Lisa Armstrong, who split from Ant McPartlin in 2018, is reportedly set to splash the cash on upgrading her mansion in West London.

The 45-year-old make-up artist is reportedly going to use some of her reported £31 million divorce settlement to install a new pool in her home.

But that’s just the start of her grand plans, according to new reports.

Lisa is going to be making some upgrades to her mansion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa Armstrong upgrades London mansion

Following her divorce from Ant, Lisa is set to spend some of the fortune she received as settlement.

The make-up artist reportedly wants to install a pool, a gym, a gazebo and an outhouse on the grounds of her mansion.

Lisa has reportedly already submitted papers to the council in a planning application for the upgrades.

Read more: BGT 2022: Ant McPartlin holds back tears as he returns to Britain’s Got Talent with Declan Donnelly

This is believed to be her first big spend from her slice of Ant’s fortune since their split.

A source spoke to The Mirror about Lisa’s plans.

“Lisa has well and truly moved on and is excitedly planning for the future. She looks amazing and is excited about the direction her life is heading in,” they said.

Lisa has ‘well and truly moved on’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa moves on from Ant McPartlin divorce

The source continued to speak about Lisa and her feelings about the future.

“It has been a really upsetting and obviously distressing few years – but Lisa has bounced back and is firmly looking forward,” they said.

Lisa gave her 137k Instagram followers a rare glimpse at her West London mansion at the beginning of the year.

In four photos, Lisa showed off her spacious living room with its plush velvet sofa and her airy kitchen with an enormous countertop.

She also showed off some of the mirrors and artwork on her walls too.

Lisa has lived in the £3.8 million mansion since 2020.

ED! has contacted Lisa Armstrong’s representatives for comment.

Both Ant and Lisa have moved on since their divorce (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant and Lisa’s split explained

Lisa and Ant split back in 2018. However, their divorce wasn’t finalised until 2020.

Lisa kept their marital home in Chiswick, London, and took a slice of Ant’s £31m fortune.

Lisa went public with her new relationship when the divorce was finalised.

Read more: Strictly: Nadiya Bychokva ‘smiling again’ as she sparks up ‘strong friendship’ with Kai Widdrington

The make-up star is now dating James Green, 37, an electrician.

Ant also moved on too, marrying his former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett in August 2021.

Lisa and Ant were together for 23 years. They met at a Smash Hits concert in Ant’s native Newcastle in the mid-90s. They married in 2006.

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.