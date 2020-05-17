Ex EastEnders boss rushed to hospital after freak BAFTA trophy accident

Ex EastEnders boss and television producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins got into a bit of a kerfuffle this weekend.

The award-winning soap opera honcho, 42, accidentally got clobbered by his own television BAFTA.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Dominic shared with his 11,000 followers how it all went down.

He explained that his BAFTA accidentally fell onto his head.

Ouch! Dominic shared this snap to his stories (Image credit: Instagram)

Read more: Brookside fan launches petition for release of classic episodes

Suffering a nasty injury, he was rushed to hospital.

He returned from A&E bandaged up and his BAFTA even had a chip on its nose.

"I passed out"

Dominic wrote: "So.. This (note the newly chipped nose).. Fell off the top of a cupboard and onto my head."

Wearing a mask he even shared a selfie at A&E.

Read more: Corrie's Alan Halsall lifts fans' spirits with touching post

He captioned the photo: "3.5 kg of bronze a lot of blood and then I passed out.

"Ambulanced to A&E."

He then shared a snap of the BAFTA prior to the accident.

Still fully in tact, the caption read: "Think BAFTA came out worse... Drama."

Dominic was rushed to hospital (Image credit: Instagram)

Dominic won the Television BAFTA back in 2016.

EastEnders won the Best Soap and Continuing Drama under his leadership.

He worked at EastEnders on and off for over a decade, first joining in 2005.

Read more: Boy George asks Piers Morgan to do Gogglebox with him

He created popular characters such as Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell.

#BAFTAttack

Storylines of his included the now infamous Who Killed Archie Mitchell?

Dominic temporarily left the soap in 2010, only to return in 2013.

He left for good in 2016 and received the BAFTA just days before quitting.

Sharing a selfie to his Instagram grid, he is shown in bed with his head bandage clearly visible.

He captioned the snap with: "Locked down in lockdown. #BAFTAttack."

Several users sent him well wishes as well as poked fun at the unfortunate accident.

One wrote: "Oh no! A BAFTA boo boo!! Rest up hope it doesn’t scar!"

A second user posted: "Firstly.... that could only happen to YOU!!!!! Hoping that “nut” of yours gets better soon..."

And a third commented: "Well it will make for an interesting chapter in the autobiography down the line."

A further user referenced EastEnders with: "Christ it’s almost like art becoming reality. Your version of Stacey clubbing Archie with the Queen Vic bust! Hope you’re feeling better buddy x."

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.