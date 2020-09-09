Jason Gardiner, former Dancing On Ice judge, urged fans to check in on elderly neighbours and relatives after a woman’s death attributed to the lockdown left him saddened and frustrated.

The Australian choreographer, 48, took to Instagram to tell his followers to look after their elders as they “need it now more than ever”.

What did ex Dancing On Ice star Jason Gardiner post on Instagram?

Choreographer Jason shared a tribute picture that read, ‘R.I.P Ingrid, a great neighbour, a special lady, a kindred spirit’ and ‘You are wonderful’.

In the caption, he demanded to know “how many more deaths” the lockdown will cause.

Jason explained that Ingrid, who battled “depression brought on by rheumatoid arthritis”, experienced extreme loneliness when councils in London closed a bridge, leaving her “completely cut off”.

He wrote: “How many more deaths not from COVID-19 but because of lockdown will there be?

“Ingrid [felt] afraid, lonely and isolated after @transportforlondon @hfcouncil @richmond_council closed the Hammersmith Bridge completely! Hundreds of seniors in Barnes, like Ingrid, relied on being able to cross the bridge to access hospital appointments, banks, supermarkets, emergency services and Hammersmith tube and bus station.

“Now they are completely cut off and the usual 10-minute walk across the bridge to Hammersmith now takes 45-60 minutes!”

Hundreds of seniors in Barnes, like Ingrid, relied on being able to cross the bridge.

Jason continued: “Ingrid battled with depression brought on by rheumatoid arthritis. Lockdown magnified it and added the effective killer to the mix… LONELINESS.

“Please check in on your elderly neighbours and grandparents they need it more than ever.”

What did Jason’s followers say?

In the comments, of his followers said alongside broken heart emojis: “So sorry for your loss of Ingrid. Such sad times and I feel it’s only going to get worse, I’m afraid.”

He replied: “I agree.”

Another empathised: “My sister lives in Barnes and has the same problem. RIP Ingrid.”

Someone else wrote: “Really sorry for your loss.”

A fourth said: “This is heartbreaking.”

ED! contacted reps for TfL, Hammersmith & Fulham Council and Richmond Council for comment.

