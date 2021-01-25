Manager Frank Lampard has been sacked by Chelsea Football Club and Good Morning Britain‘s Piers Morgan has slammed the decision.

On Monday (January 25), the London club revealed it had parted ways with its manager, who is married to Loose Women presenter Christine Lampard.

On Twitter, Chelsea FC’s account informed followers: “Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard.”

Frank Lampard is married to Loose Women star Christine (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard?

GMB host Piers Morgan, who is an Arsenal fan, took a swipe at the decision.

Sharing Chelsea FC’s update for his own fans, he wrote alongside it: “How utterly ridiculous.”

In the replies, Piers’ followers were divided over the matter. Some agreed with him, while others thought the club was right to let Frank go.

One said: “Unbelievably ridiculous. He has only had 18 months and they should have given him more time.”

Someone else wrote: “His appointment in the first place was a joke. He was massively unqualified for Derby and Chelsea, needed to be an assistant for a decade rather than being fast-tracked.”

Piers Morgan branded the sacking ‘utterly ridiculous’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers’ followers divided over manager Frank Lampard

A third put: “It’s not ridiculous, Chelsea is a ruthless club when it comes to managers. Who says what’s the right way to go about it?”

A fourth tweeted to the Good Morning Britain presenter: “Disappointing. I mean, they had a good year in 2019-20… it takes time to gel when you bring in a lot of new faces.”

Christine Lampard gushed over Frank’s ‘glorious’ new job

Frank’s wife Christine spoke about the appointment on Loose Women in 2019.

Chatting with the other hosts, she said: “It has been mad. If you don’t know, Frank has signed for Chelsea. Not to play!

“It’s quite a big deal. It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, but yeah, it’s out there now. He’s back to where it sort of all began and it’s a huge deal for all of us.”

Christine Lampard previously gushed over Frank’s Chelsea job (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadia Sawalha asked if it would see Frank having to change more nappies – the couple welcomed their first child together, Patricia, in 2018 – and Christine joked he hadn’t changed many.

She said on the ITV daytime show: “[It’s] definitely nearer home, though. Obviously, he was at Derby last year and we had the most remarkable year in Derby. To all the fans who were fantastic with us, we loved it and everyone at the club. They couldn’t have been better to us.”

Christine also called the appointment a “glorious” opportunity for Frank – but feared it could prove to be “stressful”.

