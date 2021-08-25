Ex-CBBC presenter Stephen Kish weeps as he admits to having ‘animal porn’ on his phone in court hearing

Ex-CBBC presenter Stephen Kish has admitted to having a stash of animal porn on his phone.

Known as Sizzlin’ Steve on the channel’s Officially Amazing, he wept in court as he made his admission, according to reports

Mr Kish changed his plea in court (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Stephen Kish changed his plea to guilty

Mr Kish, 32, who also ran a dog-walking company, was found to have six “grossly offensive” images on his phone.

The Argus says that they reportedly showed images that “portrayed in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse or oral sex with an animal”.

Mr Kish had been due to stand trial after he denied one count of possessing extreme images.

Lewes Crown Court in Chichester heard that police had found the images on his phone in 2018.

Kish wept in court when he changed his plea (Credit: YouTube)

Guilty plea

During the hearing, Mr Kish changed his plea to guilty.

Subsequently, he took off his glasses and wept into his face mask.

He was then bailed and a trial set for October (2021).

Mr Kish specialises in world records (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What else is Stephen Kish famous for?

Thanks to the CBBC show Officially Amazing, Mr Kish is also the holder of 50 world records.

The show regularly meets people who try to break world records from around the globe.

Mr Kish’s records include the highest scores on Angry Birds and Pac Man.

He also once held the record for the fastest time to sort 500g of Peanut M&Ms.

Another record he holds is the most toots on a party blower in 30 seconds.

The BBC has removed all episodes of Officially Amazing from all platforms since the allegations against Mr Kish came to light.