EuroMillions is a staple of life but how much do you know about it – like why is there a EuroMillions jackpot cap?

The European lottery, which is played in nine countries, is drawn twice a week – Tuesday and Friday.

But how does the EuroMillions work? Here’s everything you need to know!

The EuroMillions results takes place every Tuesday and Friday (Credit: YouTube/The National Lottery)

EuroMillions: How does it work?

The EuroMillions is a Europe-based lottery.

In order to win the EuroMillions jackpot, a player must produce seven correct numbers.

They must choose five main numbers from 1 to 50, as well as two Lucky Stars from 1 to 12.

Read more: EuroMillions Results for Tuesday May 17, 2022 – Tonight’s winning numbers

The EuroMillions launched back in 2004, with the first drawer being held on February 13 in Paris.

Initially, only the UK, France and Spain took part, with the Austrian, Belgian, Irish, Luxembourgish, Portuguese and Swiss lotteries joining later that year.

Ticket sales close about half an hour before the drawing and open again an hour afterwards.

The EuroMillions is a life-changing amount of money (Credit: YouTube/The National Lottery)

Are EuroMillions winnings tax free?

Yes, EuroMillions winnings in the UK are tax-free.

This rule is also the same for lotto tickets and scratch cards.

In fact, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal are the only countries who tax EuroMillions winnings.

Why is there a jackpot cap?

Each time the EuroMillions jackpot goes unwon, it rolls over into the next draw.

However, there is a cap to how much the draw can be rolled over.

Currently, the amount of money that can be won on the EuroMillions is capped at 220 million Euros.

Will you be the next EuroMillions winner? (Credit: Pexels)

The EuroMillions has previously reached its cap three times.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, previously said: “EuroMillions has now hit its cap, which means any money that would have gone into the jackpot will now boost prizes in the next winning prize tier.

“If one UK winner banks the lot, they would instantly become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.”

Can you play the EuroMillions online?

Yes, playing online has become increasingly popular over the years.

You can now also set up online subscriptions, which means you’ll never miss a draw.

Click here to find out more.

Read more: National Lottery disasters as couple miss out on jackpot after payment failed

How to watch the EuroMillions live

It is possible to watch the EuroMillions live.

Watch all the draws on their website or YouTube channel at 8.45pm every Tuesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, all results are published on their website from 9.30pm.

When is the next EuroMillions Results draw?

The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday evening.

So, if you are feeling lucky, you know what to do – and when!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you think there should be a EuroMillions cap.