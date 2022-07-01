EuroMillions results for Friday, July 1, 2022 – Tonight’s winning numbers

It’s Friday which means numbers at the ready – it’s the EuroMillions draw and the EuroMillions results tonight.

And this week there’s a £170 million jackpot!

Let’s get you ready for the Lottery results!

Will all your numbers come up? Will you be the winner? Check the winning EuroMillions numbers here to find out if your life is about to change forever.

To play, you’ll need to get your lottery ticket before 7.30pm and choose five main numbers and two lucky stars.

Then all you have to do is wait for the lottery results to come through here.

What time are the EuroMillions results tonight?

EuroMillions results appear here live as the draw takes place at 8.45pm – same as every Tuesday and Friday.

Make sure you come to Entertainment Daily to find out if you’re one of tonight’s winners.

And if tonight doesn’t prove to be your lucky night, there are plenty of other opportunities to win big.

The National Lottery has four draws, including EuroMillions, running across the week.

There’s only a rest day on Sunday!

The EuroMillions results live

The EuroMillions balls will be spinning in the draw tonight (Credit: Shutterstock)

You’ll find them right here as the EuroMillions draw takes place at 8.45pm tonight.

EUROMILLIONS NUMBERS: 6, 18, 24, 34, 46

LUCKY STAR NUMBERS: 3, 12

Check your EuroMillions numbers and claim your prize at The National Lottery website.

What would you spend your EuroMillions win on?

Have you always dreamed of quitting your job if you win the National Lottery? Travelling the world and staying in 7-star luxury?

Perhaps you want to pay off the mortgages for all your friends and family? Or shell out for cosmetic surgery to have the face and body you’ve always desired?

With these big money wins you could do all the above and have change for a super yacht!

Read more: National Lottery disasters as couple miss out on jackpot after payment failed

Claiming your EuroMillions Prize

So, say your numbers do come up, there are certain steps you need to take. Here’s the important bit:

Bought online?

Prizes up to £500: You will receive payment directly into your National Lottery account.

You will receive payment directly into your National Lottery account. £501 up to £30,000: You will be paid online after confirming the card linked to your account by following the instructions in your winning message.

You will be paid online after confirming the card linked to your account by following the instructions in your winning message. £30,001 up to £50,000: You need to call the claim line on 0333 234 44 33. Your prize will be paid by cheque.

You need to call the Your prize will be paid by cheque. Wins over £50,000: You will need to claim and collect in person.

Bought in store?

Prizes up to £500: You can collect from your National Lottery retailer. Please be aware that not all pay out above £100, so you will need to check.

You can collect from your National Lottery retailer. Please be aware that not all pay out above £100, so you will need to check. £501 up to £50,000: You can claim and receive your prize at the Post Office.

You can claim and receive your prize at the Post Office. Wins over £50,000: You will need to call 0333 234 44 33 to confirm your winnings and collect in person.

You must claim any National Lottery and EuroMillions draw prizes within 180 days after the day of the draw.

The only exception is if you follow the procedure which allows you to claim within seven days after the end of the claim period. See the National Lottery website for further details.

What are the National Lottery Draws and when do they take place?

The Set For Life draw takes place every Monday & Thursday evening at 8pm

draw takes place every Monday & Thursday evening at 8pm The Thunderball draw takes place every Tuesday & Friday at 8pm and Wednesday & Saturday at 8.15pm

draw takes place every Tuesday & Friday at 8pm and Wednesday & Saturday at 8.15pm The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 8.45pm

draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 8.45pm The Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday at 8pm and Saturday at 7.45pm

The National Lottery offers players lots of chances to win including the EuroMillions draw tonight (Credit: Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock)

The National Lottery and associated games are run by Camelot UK. While Entertainment Daily takes care to accurately report winning numbers, and other information, please make sure to check your numbers via the official National Lottery page. Entertainment Daily cannot be held responsible for any errors or inaccuracies that lead to any financial loss or failure to claim winnings.

Will you be checking the EuroMillions lottery results for your numbers tonight? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.