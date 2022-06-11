Camelot urges Brits to check tickets as £54million EuroMillions jackpot won

Last night’s EuroMillions results mean a lucky ticket holder from Britain has won big again.

One player has reportedly matched seven numbers in the Friday June 10 draw to bag the £54million jackpot.

The enormous win comes just weeks after a couple from Gloucestershire scooped a huge win.

Joe and Jess Thwaite became the biggest UK EuroMillions winners ever last month as they landed £184million.

EuroMillions results: Have you won?

National Lottery operator Camelot has urged Brits to check their tickets in case they are the newly-minted winner.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for Friday’s draw were 17, 26, 36, 37 and 40.

The Lucky Star numbers were 09 and 12.

According to reports, one ticket holder has matched the seven number to be in line for a cool £54,957,242.50.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, encouraged players to give their tickets a good scan.

He also asked anyone who believes they may be in the frame to claim the cash to get in touch.

Players are urged to check their tickets.

Mr Carter said: “What a brilliant night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the amazing £54m EuroMillions jackpot!

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

More winners!

It has also been revealed one UK ticket holder is eligible for a £1,000,000 windfall thanks to the UK Millionaire Maker game.

The winning code was JTNT54092.

However, there was no match for all five EuroMillions numbers and one Lucky Star number.

But two ticket-holders matched all five numbers to win £29,738.70 each.

And seven UK winners matched 4 numbers, each coming in for £1,277.60.

